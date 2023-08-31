Porsha Williams will return for RHOA Season 16 if she’s the highest paid Housewife?

The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans have been begging for Porsha Williams’ return since the day she left, but will that happen for Season 16?

The latest rumors are that Porsha has been in talks to make her comeback, but she’s playing hardball with the network.

As we all know by now, the newly minted Mrs. Guobadia isn’t exactly hard up for cash after marrying her rich African husband. So she’s reportedly holding out for a hefty paycheck.

However, the Pampered by Porsha founder doesn’t just want a pay raise, she wants to make history as the highest paid Housewife.

Right now, that title goes to Kandi Burruss, and at one point, it was OG NeNe Leakes, but now Porsha wants to snag that crown.

Porsha Williams will only return to RHOA if she’s the highest paid Housewife

After a few years away from RHOA, fan-favorite Porsha Williams is ready to make her return, but she’s holding out for a major payday.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Porsha has been in talks with the network, but they’re not on the same page when it comes to how much she should be paid.

“Bravo has been trying to get Porsha to come back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the possible cast shakeup, but she’s playing hardball,” said the insider. “Bravo offered Porsha a lot of money to return, but she declined.”

The source also claimed that the 42-year-old has told her friends, “She wants to be the highest-paid Housewife on any franchise.”

“Porsha could return, but as of now, she and Bravo have not come to an agreement,” added the insider.

For now, Kandi is the highest paid Housewife not just on RHOA, but the entire franchise and is reportedly taking home $2.3 million per season.

Let’s see if Porsha can snag that bag and knock Kandi off her throne.

A lot of rumors are swirling about Season 16 of RHOA

These claims about Porsha’s possible return contradict another rumor floating about.

Love B Scott recently reported that producers of the franchise have already decided to reboot RHOA with all new cast members- much like they did with RHONY.

Reportedly, they’ve already started to reach out to possible peach holders and have no interest in bringing back Porsha or Kim Zolciak.

The story also claimed that they might keep a few of the current Housewives, similar to what they did on the Miami franchise.

Meanwhile, The Jasmine Brand recently claimed that the three peach holders that will stay on the show with the newbies are Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Sheree Whitfield.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.