Porsha Williams slams ‘fake’ RHOA divorce storyline as Simon has fun with new woman

It’s already getting messy between newly estranged couple Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia, and we feel this is just the beginning.

News of Porsha’s divorce from the African businessman hit the airways days after she announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and many were surprised.

People started to speculate that the divorce drama was a “fake” storyline for the reality TV show.

However, Porsha has vehemently denied that there’s anything fake about the demise of her 15-month marriage.

Meanwhile, if you need more proof that the divorce is real all you need to do is check out Simon’s social media antics.

Simon might have already found wife number five because eagled-eyed detectives recently pointed out that the 59-year-old is currently spending time with a new woman.

Porsha recently clapped back at claims that her divorce is a made-up storyline for her return to RHOA.

The Go Naked Hair founder posted a video on Instagram and someone commented, “You can tell she’s hurting I hope the whole thing is not for a storyline.”

Porsha responded to the Instagram follower, “@rue_matieh I NEVER have and I NEVER will fake a storyline. ❤ #InrealLife.”

Porsha responds to a fan. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

To drive to point home that she is, in fact, ready to bid goodbye to her husband, Porsha has already reverted to her maiden name.

Her Instagram bio simply reads Porsha Williams instead of the previous, Guobadia – the name she used in the infamous video where she announced her RHOA Season 16 return.

Simon Guobadia throws shade at Porsha and enjoys Miami with a new woman

For anyone who thought Simon was home pining for his wife, think again. He’s out on a yacht in Miami chilling with a new woman.

Simon has been posting plenty of snaps on his Instagram Story.

However, IG detectives noticed that fitness influencer Janelle Salazar Butler who goes by the handle, @getbodiedbyj also posted snaps from a yacht in Miami that were eerily similar.

Videos from both their IG stories were posted side by side on @theybf_daily showing the same wicker basket and what appears to be a pair of Simon’s black sneakers on deck.

Meanwhile, it seems the newly single businessman is getting heat from Porsha’s followers because he later took to Instagram with a message that has us a little confused.

“If You Are Behind Porsha Filing for Divorce, Please Step Up And Own Her Mental State of Mind! #Dumb**s,” he wrote.

An odd post was made to social media. Pic credit: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

As for what state of mind Simon is referring to, that remains a mystery.

Porsha hasn’t said much since news of her divorce from Simon was made public. However, the 42-year-old has been staying busy by putting energy into her brands and multiple business ventures.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.