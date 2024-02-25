Porsha Williams thanks fans for ‘prayers’ amid divorce news as Simon Guobadia reveals he isn’t ready to stop loving her

It’s been quite a month for Porsha Williams.

First, she announced her return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Then, news broke earlier this week that she had filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia.

The latter announcement came out of nowhere, mainly because it seemed viewers would see a very different side to her with Guobadia on the Bravo reality series.

With the pair professing their love to each other across social media over the last year, it seemed the only way was up for them.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Sadly, relationships crash down when we least expect it, and in this case, it sounds like Williams is done with Guobadia since she was the one to file for divorce.

Fans have questions about the divorce

In the aftermath of the announcement, fans showered Williams with support on social media, leading to a response early Sunday morning from the Porsha’s Family Matters alum.

“Thank you for your prayers & support,” reads the post shared on Instagram, which was accompanied by a broken-heart emoji and a praying emoji.

Oh, and she also wrote her initials at the end, as though we wouldn’t know it was direct from her, given that the post was shared on her social media account.

The well-wishes continued below the post, but one person noted that “the man was your ride or die a week ago” before asking:

“What changed all of a sudden?”

A fan questions Porsha Williams’ divorce. Pic credit: @porsha4real/Instagram

People will have opinions when you put your relationship on a pedestal, whether on social media or TV screens.

Simon Guobadia isn’t ready to stop ‘loving’ Porsha Williams

Guobadia, for his part, also addressed the divorce on Sunday morning on his Instagram stories, in which he claims he won’t stop loving his wife until the divorce is finalized.

Simon Guobadia isn’t ready to stop loving Porsha Williams. Pic credit: @iamsimonguobadia/Instagram

We don’t know what paved the way for the split, but we’re sure Williams will be opening up about it on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16.

The 42-year-old is returning to the show after two years away, and there’s a good chance we won’t see any of her life with Guobadia on-screen unless they rekindle things soon.

Porsha Williams is part of a major revamp RHOA revamp

Filming is expected to get underway in the coming weeks as producers finalize the cast for what’s expected to be a significant overhaul of the show.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kandi Burruss is stepping away after 14 seasons of her own accord.

Marlo Hampton confirmed over the weekend that she won’t be back, but seems to think she’s only on a break from the show.

Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, and Kim Zolciak are all heavily rumored to return to the show, while Andy Cohen has claimed some new cast members are in the mix.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus at Bravo. Season 16 is expected to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025. Seasons 1-15 are now streaming on Peacock.