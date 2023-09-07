Paige Banks’ MAFS besties says ‘secret’s out’ with snap of her baby bump

Paige Banks is in celebratory mode amid news that she’s expecting her first child, and her Married at First Sight castmates are just as excited.

Paige has kept her personal life out of the spotlight, so we had no clue the 29-year-old was in a relationship, or pregnant until hours ago.

However, her former castmates turned best friends were holding on to that secret.

After Paige shared the pregnancy announcement with the world, Clara Berghaus and Virginia Coombs were happy to declare the “secrets out.”

The duo took to social media to congratulate their friend and posted photos that showcased Paige’s growing baby bump.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The women of Season 12 — except Briana Myles — didn’t have much luck with their matches, but they made some long-lasting friendships during the eight-week experiment.

So far, Briana and Vincent have welcomed a baby girl, but now the squad is ready for another bundle of joy.

Virginia Coombs says the ‘secrets out’ and shares photo of Paige’s baby bump

Virginia shared a message on her Instagram Story to congratulate Paige on her pregnancy announcement — which by the way she knew was happening.

The snap appeared to have been taken on the same day the mom-to-be posed for her pregnancy photoshoot since she sported the same hairstyle and outfit.

The photo showed Clara and Virginia dressed in casual outfits as they flanked Paige on each side and touched her belly.

Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

“Secrets out!!!” wrote Virginia. “The absolute most deserving person and the world’s best soon to be MOMMA!!! so excited for you & can’t wait to add another little nug to our growing crew.”

“love you forever,” she added.

Clara Berghaus also posted the photo on Instagram and celebrated not just Paige’s pregnancy, but her MAFS friendships as well.

Clara Berghaus celebrates three years of friendship with her MAFS ‘girl gang’

Clara reflected on her MAFS journey and noted that it’s been three years since the women met and formed their sisterhood.

She posted group photos of their fun times together and the special moments they’ve shared since the show wrapped.

“The last 3 years have been the most life changing, intense, whirlwind of my life and I’m truly so blessed to have had these women by my side every step of the way,” she wrote.

“I’m so proud of the insane amount of growth each of us has had since we all met and truly cherish the love and support from our little girl gang!” added Clara.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.