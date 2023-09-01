Clara Berghaus celebrates 3-year MAFS anniversary with her castmates turned besties

The Married at First Sight experts didn’t exactly hit a home run with the Season 12 cast because only one couple stayed married.

However, if you change the name to Friends at First Sight, it would be a whopping success because the cast formed a close bond that is still going strong today.

Believe it or not, it’s been three years since the couples walked down the aisle and married complete strangers.

In a recent post, Clara Berghaus reflected on the moment as she shared snaps with the women from the show who have become her best friends.

Season 12 was one for the books, with one of the most dramatic storylines we’ve ever seen, as Paige Banks and Chris Williams had our blood pressure soaring with each new episode.

The other couples included Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake, Haley Harris and Jacob Harder, Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre, and last but not least, Briana Myles and Vincent Morales.

Today, the only couple still together is Briana and Vincent, who welcomed a beautiful baby girl into the world.

Unfortunately, the other couples are all divorced, and while the women didn’t get the husband they had hoped for, they gained lifelong friendships.

Clara Berghaus and her castmates celebrate the third MAFS anniversary

The Season 12 cast has remained close since the MAFS experience bonded them for life.

They had a milestone three-year celebration recently, and while it wasn’t a wedding anniversary, Clara wanted to remember the occasion.

She posted a group photo on her Instagram Story with all the women from a night out together and shared a sweet sentiment.

“3 years of loving on my favorite girlies,” she wrote. “Can’t believe how much we’ve all changed and grown since August 29, 2020! Love ya’ll forever.”

Clara also reposted a few snaps from her bestie, Virginia Coombs, who commemorated the moment as well.

“Hey @claraberghaus apparently we need to hang today but adding a recent pic of us just in case,” wrote Virginia. “Still so proud of us today and all the days in between!!”

The MAFS Season 12 husbands have also formed a close bond

The women from Season 12 are not the only ones who forged friendships on the show; the men have bonded as well.

While we don’t see them out and about much in Instagram photos, they show up for each other when it counts.

The men had a reason to do just that over the weekend as they made the journey to Georgia to support Erik Lake as he married Logen Lake.

Jacob Harder, Ryan Oubre, Vincent Morales, and his wife Briana were all there to celebrate the happy occasion with Erik.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.