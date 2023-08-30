MAFS: Erik Lake and his ‘soulmate’ Logen share snaps from their stunning Georgia wedding

Erik Lake is officially a married man again after tying the knot with his new wife, Logen Saxon, over the weekend.

The couple had a beautiful ceremony in their hometown of Georgia, and we have some photos from the event to show you.

There were some familiar faces in the mix as Erik invited some of his Married at First Sight Season 12 castmates who made the journey to celebrate with the happy couple.

Briana Myles and her husband Vincent Morales, Ryan Oubre, and Jacob Harder were all in attendance and looked chic in black, the color requested by Erik and Logen on their wedding invitation.

Jacob posted a group photo on social media, and the newly married pair both jumped in the comments to thank his friends for coming to their wedding.

Erik also posted a thank you message on his Instagram Story and photos from their special day.

Stunning photos of Erik and Logen from their wedding

The Married at First Sight alum finally got his happily ever after, and he shared a thank you message along with a photo of their first kiss to cement their union.

“I married the love of my life this weekend! It was such a beautiful place, and we had our wonderful family and friends in attendance,” wrote Erik. “Thank you to everyone for making this such a special day for us!”

Logen posted a sweet message for her new husband.

“Yesterday I married my soulmate, my best friend, my forever. Thank you for being mine Erik. I Love you to infinity,” she wrote.

Mr. and Mrs. Erik Lake. Pic credit: @erik_cleared_for_takeoff/@padawan_punz/Instagram

There’s also a stunning snap of the beaming newlyweds looking into each other’s eyes with the sun setting in the background. “Officially Mr. and Mrs. Lake,” Logen captioned the Instagram photo.

Logen and Erik Lake. Pic credit: @padawan_punz/Instagram

Here’s everything we know about MAFS star Erik Lake’s wedding

We found Erik and Logen’s wedding invitation, and it showed that the event took place on August 26 at Sharp Mountain in Jasper, Georgia, and included a ceremony and cocktail hour followed by the reception.

The wedding was indoors, and the couple requested that their guests wear formal, all-black attire and told them, “You’ll see why at the wedding!”

Erik and Logen also made it clear that children were welcome to join the festivities as they noted on the invitation, “Your little ones are family too.”

The Lakes also included their wedding registry website and included lots of home essentials and decor needed to start the new chapter of their life together.

Married at First Sight Sight is currently on hiatus.