OG 90 Day Fiance couple Alan and Kirlyam announce second pregnancy with funny Friends spoof

Alan and Kirlyam Cox were featured in the very first season of 90 Day Fiance. The couple quickly became a fan-favorite for their love and respectful nature.

Well, the couple has revealed some exciting news – they’re expecting baby number two.

Now, if that wasn’t adorable enough, Alan and Kirlyam channeled one of their favorite television shows for their pregnancy reveal.

Alan and Kirlyam reveal they’re expecting their second child

The couple, who welcomed their first child, Liam, in 2017 made their pregnancy announcement on Kirlyam’s Instagram account with a sweet skit from one of their favorite shows – Friends.

The video clip is a recreation of the famous Friends scene where Rachel tells Ross that she’s pregnant, rendering him speechless.

Kirlyam captioned the post, “Alan and I are big @friends fans. So we decided to do some fun announcement using one of our favorite episode[s]. YES! WE ARE EXPECTING ANOTHER BABY BOY [blue heart emoji].”

The video ended with the couple holding big brother Liam and rubbing Kirlyam’s baby bump.

Both fans and other 90 Day Fiance personalities shared congratulations with the couple.

“Yay!!!! Congrats,” wrote Ashley Smith.

Danielle Jbali, Juliana Custodio, and Paola Mayfield also sent their congratulations.

Alan and Kirlyam have remained a part of the 90 Day Fiance family

Although they were part of the original cast in the show’s first season, Alan and Kirlyam haven’t strayed too far from the franchise.

They returned to bless the television screens of 90 Day Fiance when they participated in 90 Day Fiance: What Now?

The show caught up with past 90 Day Fiance couples as they provided updates on their lives since participating in the show.

It was during that spin-off that the couple announced they were expecting their first child, Liam.

At the time, Kirlyam had been living in the U.S. for three years and described her adjustment to life with Alan.

After that, the couple also participated in 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine.

This spin-off aired at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in April. It followed numerous 90 Day Fiance couples as they filmed themselves to let fans know what they’ve been up to and what quarantine has been like for them.

It included both self-shot footage as well as remote interviews between the couples and TLC producers.

Other personalities who participated in the spin-off included Michael and Juliana, Chantel and Pedro, and Michael and Juliana.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.