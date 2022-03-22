Nicole Zanatta from The Challenge reveals she’s engaged to her partner Lauren with sweet proposal video

The Challenge’s Nicole Zanatta with Lauren on Valentine’s Day. Pic credit: @n_zanattamtv/Instagram

The Challenge’s Nicole Zanatta is no longer a single woman, as she officially got engaged to her partner over the weekend!

The two-time Challenge finalist shared a cute video featuring her proposal and partner Lauren’s acceptance, which took place on Sunday. In addition, she showed off a bit of their small afterparty and a special gift she received from a friend as congratulations.

With her reveal, many of Nicole’s Challenge castmates also offered their congratulations to the couple as they prepare to embark on the next part of their journey together.

Nicole Zanatta shares proposal video

Nicole shared a sweet engagement video on her official Instagram page this weekend featuring a room decorated with various orange, white, and pink colored balloons, including several hearts and a diamond ring.

A heart shape is on the floor created from flower petals and sparkly silver material with an L in the middle for Lauren, who has been Nicole’s partner for over a year.

A Taylor Acorn song plays in the video clip as Nicole asks Lauren to marry her, getting down on one knee to present her with a ring. The couple embraces after Lauren says yes, officially making her Nicole’s fiance.

“Every now and then the man upstairs sends someone down that is just really really good. I am so happy that we’re embarking on this journey together & I still can’t believe you’re my fiancé! ❤️03/20/2022,” she wrote in her heartfelt caption.

Along with the engagement video, Nicole shared several images and video clips on her Instagram Story, including one of her hugging her fiance with “She Said Yes” written in cursive on the slide. The Bruno Mars song Marry You also played during the slide.

Pic credit: @n_zanattamtv/Instagram Story

In another Instagram Story slide, Nicole showed off a beautiful flower arrangement her friend Alissa sent to congratulate the couple.

Pic credit: @n_zanattamtv/Instagram Story

Nicole’s Challenge castmates react to engagement news

Nicole’s proposal reveal video brought plenty of fans and former castmates into the comments section to congratulate the couple. That included her Double Agents castmate, Tori Deal, who gushed over the video.

Pic credit: @n_zanattamtv/Instagram

“Omg so happy for you sister. Congrats!!!!!!” wrote Amanda Garcia.

Pic credit: @n_zanattamtv/Instagram

Nicole’s Double Agents castmates Kyle Christie and Kam Williams, were among other Challenge stars offering their congratulations to the couple.

Pic credit: @n_zanattamtv/Instagram

Pic credit: @n_zanattamtv/Instagram

The exact time that Nicole and Lauren began dating is unknown, although The Challenge star shared a photo last June of them kissing. That had many fans of MTV’s show buzzing that the mystery woman looked a lot like castmate Laurel Stucky, whom Nicole previously was in a relationship with.

However, it was, in fact, a woman who goes by Lauren Brittany, based on the tag in that photo, and other Instagram shares that have popped up since then, including the engagement video. Based on the latest shares, the couple seems smitten with one another and ready to take that next step into their future together.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.