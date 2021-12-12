Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi and Deena Cortese tease The Meatball Show — is a Jersey Shore spinoff in the works?

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese teased the idea for a new spinoff focused on the two of them. Pic credit: MTV

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese have been a dynamic duo on Jersey Shore throughout the years.

Due to their short stature and larger-than-life personalities, they’ve given a whole new meaning to the word “meatballs” a nickname they have given to themselves.

Their meatball days have consisted of different shenanigans they’ve found themselves in from wandering the boardwalk drunk and looking for the beach, or sharing a glass of wine after wrangling their kids all day.

It’s safe to say that the meatballs have provided more than their fair share of entertainment to fans over the last several years.

That’s all the more reason why Deena’s most recent post makes it seem as though a possible spinoff with the pair could be in the works.

Is a Jersey Shore spinoff called The Meatball Show currently in the works?

In a recent post made by Deena, she posed next to Nicole during a girls’ night.

Deena held a glass of wine with the words “meatball mawma” written across as Nicole held up her own glass advertising The Snooki Shop alongside a bottle of her new Messy Mawma Wine.

Deena captioned the photo and wrote, “The Meatball Show.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Nicole chimed in and said, “Use me as a like if you want THE MEATBALL SHOW to happen.”

Snooki teases The Meatball Show. Pic credit: @snooki/Instagram

Several fans commented with excitement at the idea of a new show.

One follower joked that it was her “only dying wish.”

Another pitched ideas for a Christmas, New Year, or Easter-themed show.

A separate commenter suggested that the show would be great with guest appearances from the other Jersey Shore castmates.

Fans want The Meatball Show to happen. Pic credit: @mahleaking_/@psalmymonroe/@citrinethedream/Instagram

Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation to air in the new year

MTV recently revealed that Jerzdays would be back in the new year.

The long-awaited premiere of Season 5 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to air on Thursday, January 6.

The season will focus on catching up with the roommates and their families and will include a cast trip to the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

When the poster for the new season was released, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was nowhere to be found. He also did not attend the family vacation with the rest of the cast.

It’s rumored that he may be on the outs with his costars as none of them wished him a happy birthday when his special day came about last week.

As of now, it doesn’t look like Ronnie will return for the new season. It has yet to be revealed whether he is officially done with Jersey Shore for good.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5 premieres Thursday, January 6 at 8/7c on MTV.