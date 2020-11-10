Nicole Franzel, Victor Arroyo to resume Coco Caliente podcast

Nicole Franzel revealed on her Instagram page that she and Victor Arroyo are prepping for an upcoming podcast.

With Big Brother 22 squarely in her rearview mirror, Nicole is ready to breathe new life into the Coco Caliente podcast that she does with fiance Victor.

While Nicole was in the Big Brother house, Victor did the podcast on his own for a while, which included interviewing past houseguests like Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez and two-time player Paul Abrahamian.

In early September, Victor took a break from the podcast and there have been no new installments since then. The last one was released on September 9 and shortly after that, Victor made a post to the Twitter page for the podcast, announcing the break.

Now, the couple is ready to get back to work.

New episode of Coco Caliente podcast

According to Nicole, a new episode of the Coco Caliente podcast is going to be done on Thursday, November 12.

For fans of Nicole and Victor, this comes as great news, as it is going to allow the couple to address the audience on their own terms.

There is a lot of ground to cover on the podcast and fans definitely have a lot of questions about what is going on in the lives of Nicole and Victor.

Potential topics could include Nicole’s experiences on Big Brother 22, how she has adjusted to life after leaving the Big Brother house, future projects for the couple, and, of course, how the wedding plans are coming.

The Nicole-Victor wedding is taking place during the month of December after getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and Nicole taking another shot at winning Big Brother.

Now, they can get back into the flow of things with their family and friends, and the couple might have a lot to say about it.

For Big Brother fans who haven’t tuned in to one of their podcasts, below is the audio for one that Victor did with Josh Martinez during the early portions of this past Big Brother season. It came out right before Nicole Anthony was evicted and before Josh Martinez played The Challenge again.

Speaking of Josh, as the BB22 season was coming to an end, he spoke out about pre-gaming and who he would have targeted in the house.

And the great news is that Big Brother 23 has been approved and casting is underway. There are also some rumors about Celebrity Big Brother possibly coming back, as CBS had to take Survivor off the schedule.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.