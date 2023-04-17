Nicole Anthony shares a fun neon sign made for her wedding

Big Brother alum Nicole Anthony is hard at work planning her upcoming wedding.

As part of their preparation, Nicole had a special neon sign made that will be on a wall at the venue.

Big Brother fans got to know Nicole when she appeared on the BB21 cast. She made it to the final three but got cut after the final Head of Household Competition.

After losing out to Jackson Michie and Holly Allen on BB21, Nicole was invited back to play on Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22). She got sent home a bit early that time around.

Nicole met her fiance’ Brian after she played on Big Brother 22, and the couple is now engaged to be married.

Through her Instagram posts, Nicole has been updating fans on how the wedding planning is going.

Nicole Anthony’s wedding sign

“Wedding decorations are coming along!” begins the caption to Nicole’s video on Instagram.

“Always and forever; forever and always” is the saying that Nicole and Brian use in their lives.

They created a sign that features those words that will hang on a green photo wall at their wedding venue.

In the video shared below, Nicole talks about the sign and the meaning behind the saying.

Nicole also has the lights turned off to show everyone the sign in all its glory.

Nicole also shared a post from when she and Brian went to pick up some flowers.

In addition to getting some beautiful flowers on their trip, Nicole stated it could be viewed as wedding prep.

“I also got some practice walking down the rows with flowers in hand, so that was of course a wedding-prep bonus!” Nicole wrote in the caption of her post.

More from Big Brother

Soon, a new group of houseguests will live in the Big Brother house.

The casting director is hard at work putting together the BB25 cast. They will play the game this summer, and a $750,000 prize is on the line.

Some Big Brother 25 theme rumors were posted online, with fans buzzing about what might happen.

The producers haven’t announced a theme yet, but some Big Brother fans created dream casts in case it is a second-chances season.

For now, everyone will have to wait patiently. Soon enough, host Julie Chen Moonves will welcome 16 players into the game, and the summer season will begin.

In the meantime, many Big Brother alums are playing on The Challenge USA 2. Filming just began for a new season of that reality competition show.

Big Brother 25 airs in the summer of 2023 on CBS.