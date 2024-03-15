Nicole Anthony from Big Brother shares fun Honeymoon videos

Big Brother alum Nicole Anthony is married and having fun.

The two-time Big Brother player had her wedding recently, celebrating her big day with friends, family, and fellow reality TV stars.

Nicole married Brian Lefty Fontanez and has taken his name. She revealed that news in a fun wedding video post she shared this week.

Big Brother fans met Nicole as part of the BB21 and BB22 casts.

On Big Brother 21, Nicole finished in third place, with Jackson Michie winning and Holly Allen finishing as the runner-up.

Nicole was invited back for Big Brother: All-Stars 2 (BB22), but she went home much earlier that season.

Many BB21 alums attended Nicole’s wedding and shared some fun photos from the event.

A honeymoon to Puerto Rico

In a new Instagram post, Nicole shared a series of photos from a trip she and Brian have taken to Puerto Rico.

The caption reads “old san juan,” and the first image has the happy couple smiling big for the camera.

Successive photos on the post showcase the couple walking through the city and enjoying their Honeymoon.

Nicole has also uploaded several videos to her Instagram Stories, allowing fans to follow along on their journey to Puerto Rico.

Brian has also shared several photos on his Instagram page and a video of Nicole walking through San Juan in a very colorful dress.

It’s clear that the newlyweds are having a lot of fun together and that we could see many more pictures and videos from them soon.

Below is another photo from the happy couple they shared a few weeks ago.

More news from Big Brother

A new season of Big Brother arrives this summer on CBS. Host Julie Chen Moonves has been sharing tidbits on social media about live auditions that are taking place.

The producers appear to be working hard putting together the Big Brother 26 cast, and applications are still open.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, BB26 needs to learn from Reindeer Games and The Traitors. The Big Brother spin-off show and the hit Peacock reality competition show have done well to introduce exciting casts and new competitions.

The new Big Brother season will likely arrive around the end of June or early July 2024. A $750,000 prize is on the line, and the season will likely be shorter than the 100-day campaign the BB25 cast just played.

