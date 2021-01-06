Nessa Diab: Here’s what to know about the Teen Mom 2 reunion host

Nessa Diab is a co-host for the Teen Mom 2 reunion alongside Dr. Drew Pinsky, but many fans don’t know much about her.

In addition to hosting after shows and reunions on MTV, she also works in radio. She hosts the New York City radio station HOT97 from 3:00 pm-7:00 pm, has a nationally syndicated radio show called NessaOnAir, and she interviews celebrities on Talk Stoop on NBC.

Nessa got her start with MTV in 2013 when she starred in Girl Code. The show featured various actresses, musicians, and comedians who discussed different topics about being a woman.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

In addition to her work with radio and television, Nessa has served as a mentor at the Lower East Side Girls Club in New York. She also launched the Know Your Rights Camp alongside Colin Kaepernick to take a stand against social injustice.

Nessa’s relationship with Colin Kaepernick

Nessa has been dating NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for several years.

Kaepernick is well-known for his protests of police brutality and social injustice ever since he decided to kneel in peaceful protest during the national anthem. He and Nessa created the Know Your Rights Camp together.

According to their website, their mission is “to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

Nessa and Colin continue to use their platforms to spread awareness for the causes they believe in. Several of her Instagram photos advocate for civil rights and social justice and support the same movements Colin believes in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NESSA (@nessnitty)

Nessa even called out NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for the way he treated Colin after he kneeled in peaceful protest.

Nessa’s net worth

Nessa has been successful with her career in radio and television and is determined in her goal to advocate for others.

It’s no surprise then, given her drive and motivation, that at just 32-years-old, she has an impressive net worth of around $2million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Nessa has come a long way from the days when she interviewed artists and celebrities on YouTube.

Most recently, Teen Mom 2 fans had the pleasure of watching Nessa alongside Dr. Drew as they discussed the latest season with the cast. Part one of the reunion featured discussions with Leah Messer about her recovery and her book Hope, Grace, and Faith and with Jade Cline about her relationship with Sean Austin and the contention between him and her parents.

Nessa and Dr. Drew started to interview Briana DeJesus before she stormed off stage. She became upset after Dr. Drew agreed with Devoin Austin’s reasoning for not helping Briana financially as he wasn’t making money during the pandemic.

Previews of what’s to come show Briana returning to the stage to finish her segment alongside her mother and her sister. Fans will also hear from Kail Lowry and the trying year she’s experienced and also say their final and tearful goodbye to Chelsea Houska.

Nessa continues to be a major part of the Teen Mom reunions and fans can watch more of her on part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion next week.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.