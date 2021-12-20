NeNe Leakes was spotted holding hands with her new man Nyonisela Sioh — See the pics

NeNe Leakes has been spotted out holding hands with rumored new man Nyonisela Sioh. Pic credit: Backgrid

NeNe Leakes is moving on with a new man just months after her husband, Gregg Leakes, lost his battle with colon cancer.

There have been plenty of rumors about NeNe and her new man, Nyonisela Sioh, whom she recently went Instagram official with just three months after Gregg’s death.

Now the pair have been spotted on a date night out, and based on their body language, it’s safe to say that NeNe has a new man.

NeNe and Nyonisela spent Saturday night out in Miami Beach. They were spotted getting out of a van at Mr. Chow, where TMZ reports that they were celebrating Nyonisela’s birthday.

On their way out of the swanky restaurant, NeNe and Nyonisela held hands and looked pretty happy.

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh make their Miami debut

There’s no way you could miss NeNe and her new man Nyonisela during their night out on Saturday. After all, NeNe wore a body-hugging leopard print catsuit that made her hard to miss.

NeNe gets help exiting the van for her night out with Nyonisela Sioh. Pic credit: Backgrid

This is the second time that NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh have been spotted out together recently. The first time was for her own birthday in Atlanta, where they were seen snuggling up and looking pretty cozy.

NeNe Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh were spotted at Mr. Chow in Miami Beach. Pic credit: Backgrid



It’s not clear how long NeNe and Nyonisela have been dating at this point. Rumor has it that they met through former BFF and Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas.

NeNe Leakes was spotted out with rumored new man Nyonisela Sioh. Pic credit: Backgrid

When NeNe confirmed that she is, in fact, in a new relationship in a recent conversation with The Shade Room, she shared that she is doing so with her late husband Gregg’s blessing.

Sign up for our newsletter!

NeNe Leakes holds hands with Nyonisela Sioh. Pic credit: Backgrid

Who is Nyonisela Sioh?

Nyonisela Sioh is a businessman from Liberia who currently lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is the owner of a custom suit company called Nyoni Couture. They specialize in custom menswear for weddings and other special events.

Nyonisela appears to be close with Peter Thomas, as Peter often appears on his Instagram page, including in a photo from his birthday back in October.

It can be assumed that NeNe began dating Nyonisela around that time, as she began commenting on his social media back in October, too, first on a post where he was showing off a white peacoat. NeNe seems to be smitten, often commenting and leaving emojis in the comments on Nyonisela’s posts.

Pic credit: @nyoni_couture/Instagram

Will NeNe Leakes come back to Real Housewives of Atlanta?

NeNe may be moving on with her life in terms of having a new man, but that doesn’t mean she’ll be gracing our screens on The Real Housewives of Atlanta again.

NeNe recently teased that she would be willing to make her return to RHOA under certain conditions. However, it doesn’t look like Andy Cohen is interested. The Bravo boss has routinely dodged questions about a possible return to RHOA for NeNe, who previously took aim at Andy and the network.

While Andy has made it clear that he doesn’t want a public back and forth with NeNe, it’s not likely that she’ll be coming back to Bravo.

The Real Housewives is currently on hiatus.