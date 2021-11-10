Here is Andy Cohen’s response after NeNe Leakes said she would return to Real Housewives of Atlanta

Andy Cohen heard about NeNe Leakes’ willingness to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta. Pic credit: Bravo

Recently, NeNe Leakes revealed that she isn’t opposed to a Real Housewives of Atlanta return and now, seemingly everyone is weighing in on whether or not she should be allowed back on the Bravo show.

After all, NeNe made some pretty nasty claims about the network and Bravo boss Andy Cohen. Not only that, but NeNe also said that her proposed return to the show would come with certain stipulations, one of them being a sitdown meeting with Andy himself.

And now that everyone knows that NeNe does want to get her peach back, Andy is speaking out about whether a NeNe Leakes return to RHOA is even possible.

Andy Cohen responds to NeNe Leakes possible RHOA return

Andy Cohen has his finger on everything Real Housewives related so it should surprise absolutely no one that he already heard what NeNe Leakes had to say about returning to RHOA and whether she would do it.

Based on what Andy had to say on his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, RHOA fans shouldn’t hold their breath in hopes that NeNe will return.

Initially, Andy called the situation with NeNe “complicated” and he sure is right about that. The pair have a long, rocky history that peaked when NeNe made racism accusations against both Bravo and Andy.

Clearly, Andy is choosing his words carefully though, because saying the wrong thing could turn into another public blowup between the two larger-than-life personalities.

He said, “What I don’t want to do is get into a public thing with her. I think she would probably prefer that I keep her name out of my mouth and that is what I’m going to honor.”

Here’s what NeNe Leakes said about returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta

Andy Cohen’s comments came just days after NeNe Leakes admitted that she’d be willing to return to the show that made her famous.

While appearing on The Real, NeNe surprised many RHOA fans with the revelation that she would consider returning.

“Yeah, sure. I’ll return to the show. I’m okay with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things. I’d be happy to return to the show,” NeNe said.

“I think Andy and I were really close for a really, really long time and I love Benny Boo [Andy’s son] and I helped pay for his baby shower and all those things. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk and we’re off to the races!” She exclaimed.

It’s worth noting that the Season 14 Real Housewives of Atlanta cast has already been announced and the season already began filming last month so it’s probably too late to add NeNe now. Perhaps she and Andy can work things out ahead of Season 15.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.