RHOA star NeNe Leakes reportedly has a new beau — Here’s what we know

NeNe Leakes might be dating a new man. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes is reportedly in a new relationship following the passing of her husband Gregg Leakes. The new man in her life was front and center at a birthday party for the reality TV personality who just turned 54.

Several of NeNe’s friends and family, including her former RHOA costar Porsha Williams and her fiance Simon Guobadia, were in attendance to ring in another year with their friend.

Porsha’s BFF, Shamea Morton, as well as other popular Atlanta socialites such as singer Keke Wyatt, was also at the celebration which took place at NeNe’s lounge, The Linnethia Lounge.

However, it was NeNe’s date that everyone had their eyes on at the event and apparently he’s the RHOA star’s new beau.

NeNe Leakes dating African businessman?

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared to have a fabulous birthday celebration and the best part of all was that she had her new beau by her side.

According to TMZ, the man who was seen getting cozy with NeNe at her party is businessman Nyonisela Sioh.

Sources close to the media outlet revealed that NeNe’s rumored new boyfriend is from Liberia, Africa, and owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It’s not clear how long the two have been dating but they met through Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Peter was close friends with NeNe and Gregg while he was still married to Cynthia but he remained friends with NeNe despite his divorce from the former supermodel.

Reportedly Peter played matchmaker between Nyonisela and NeNe and it seems things are going well so far.

NeNe Leakes’ son threw her a surpise birthday party

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared photos from her surprise birthday party which was organized by her youngest son Brentt.

NeNe admitted that she didn’t want a big celebration this year, but it seems her son knew exactly what she wanted because she raved about the party on Instagram.

“This year I didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill with a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way!” wrote NeNe. “My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party!”

She continued, “This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt.”

“Not to mention, this is the 3rd gathering I’ve had this week.”

“I love all of y’all for loving me and making sure am good during this time,” NeNe added.

Check out the video of NeNe getting cozy with her rumored new man below.

Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus on Bravo.