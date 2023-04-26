Natalie Mordovtseva’s mom arrives in the US and meets her new boyfriend

Natalie Mordovtseva has one of her favorite people by her side right now, and she looks happier than ever. No, we’re not talking about her new boyfriend, Josh Weinstein, although he’s still in the mix as well.

However, it’s Natalie’s mother, Nelia, who just made an appearance on her Instagram page, and TLC fans are just as happy to see the reunited mother-daughter duo.

90 Day Fiance viewers have seen Neila a few times, but it’s usually when Natalie conversed with her on the phone or back in their home country of Ukraine.

This time though, Nelia is in the U.S. amid fears about her safety given the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war.

When the war broke out in Ukraine, the 35-year-old feared for Nelia’s safety, but in March 2022, she shared an update and told her supporters that her mom was safe.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My mom is safe from today morning; she made it to Europe with some other families,” said Natalie.

Later that year, she had another update for her social media followers, revealing that Nelia was now with her in the U.S.

“My mom is safe, my mom is with me, which is a great thing,” she revealed during an appearance on Cameo.

Natalie Mordovtseva enjoys a day out with her mom and boyfriend

It’s unclear if Nelia’s visit to see Natalie in December of 2022 was short-lived or if she’s been with her this entire time.

However, we haven’t seen anything on Natalie’s social media platform indicating they were together.

We do know that Nelia is now in Florida with her daughter–who moved to the sunshine state following her split from Mike Youngquist.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star recently shared snaps online of her and Nelia posing inside a large lobby with both dressed in matching white sneakers and sunglasses.

In the next slide, Natalie posed with her boyfriend Josh, and if he’s meeting her mom and hanging out, that must mean that things are getting serious between them.

90 Day Fiance viewers are happy to see Natalie Mordovtseva with her mom

After sharing the photos online, 90 Day Fiance viewers exclaimed their excitement at seeing Natalie and Nelia together again.

“Your beautiful, kind and sweet mom! So happy to see she is in the U.S.,” wrote one commenter.

“Awe it’s your Mom. So happy y’all are together,” said someone else.

Another commenter said, “OMG!!! It is so exciting that your mother is here!!! Enjoy every moment. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

One Instagram user declared, “So happy to see your beautiful mom! You both must be so happy after so much heartache 🇺🇦 ❤️.”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.