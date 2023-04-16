Natalie Mordovtseva shares cute video with her boyfriend Josh, but critics think they’re faking it

Natalie Mordovtseva recently shared a video with her boyfriend, Josh Weinstein, but not many people are convinced that their relationship is real.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star saw her comment section littered with naysayers after she shared what was meant to be a sweet moment between her and Josh.

The video showed Natalie clad in shorts, a black and white jacket, curly blonde hair flowing down to her waist, and Josh standing beside her.

The pair appeared to be inside a lobby as they snapped a selfie in the large mirror, with Josh first holding the phone as Natalie posed for the camera.

The TLC personality then took the phone and continued to record as Josh leaned in close and kissed her on the cheek. He then wrapped his arms around her, and then the snap showed them outside, looking happy and playful.

“Show man & show girl 📽️🎞️🎬🦾🎭,” Natalie captioned the post.

She also indicated that the post was a paid partnership and added the hashtags “#tlc #discovery #entertainment #warnerbrothers,” which means the couple might have been filming for the show.

Critics are not buying Natalie Mordovteseva and Josh Weinstein’s relationship

After sharing the video with her 341,000 Instagram followers, her comment section quickly filled up with naysayers expressing their opinions about the couple.

The consensus is that Natalie and Josh are simply putting on a show and are not really together.

“Lol they are faking this for tv,” wrote one Instagram user.

“All for show! He is not really with her in its all bs!!” said someone else.

One commenter said, “Does anyone else feel this looks a little too fake, like they’re trying too hard? I just don’t get the ‘true love’ vibe some people r talkin about….. just not feelin it.”

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Another person reiterated the sentiment adding that the couple “Must be ‘together’ for the show. It came out awhile ago that he was dating another woman and they are not even dating. Both trying to stay in the spotlight.”

Someone else added the facepalm emoji and wrote, “They still faking their relationship.”

Pic credit: @nataliemordovtseva/Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein will be on Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life

We first met Josh and Natalie on Season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, and it was clear from the beginning that they were not on the same page.

Natalie has been very firm about marriage and having kids, while Josh was too busy with his career and his two kids to focus on anything serious.

However, the pair returned in Season 3 and still had issues, one being Natalie’s jealousy as Josh–a photographer– was constantly surrounded by beautiful women.

His demanding career and lack of commitment continued to be a problem for the pair, and at the Season 3 Tell All, their relationship seemed to be up in the air.

However, Natalie and Josh are still together, and in March, she posted a birthday tribute to him and teased their Season 4 return.

So far, Discovery+ has not announced a premiere date for the new season.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.