Natalie Mordovtseva’s love interest Josh shares response about having children with Natalie

Natalie Mordovtseva’s love interest Josh responded to a prompt about having kids with Natalie. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva is currently a cast member for the second season in a row on 90 Day: The Single Life.

She has been relentlessly pursuing a committed relationship with her love interest Josh Weinstein after only going on a few dates with him. To that end, Josh responded to a 90 Day fan that asked how he felt about having kids with Natalie.

The Single Life viewers have watched Natalie break down in tears and rage-filled fits over Josh wanting to take things slower with her and get to know her before being in a relationship.

Natalie had sex with Josh but was upset when he didn’t spend the whole night with her. She ended up sleeping with him again but grew angry when he had to leave to go to work in the morning.

Josh has expressed his confusion over Natalie’s erratic behavior but invited her to spend time with him in his home state of Arizona on the latest episode.

During that episode, Natalie revealed that she and Josh had unprotected sex, but when she was asked if she thought she could be pregnant, Natalie questioned whether people could conceive after one time.

Josh Weinstein responds to message about having kids with Natalie Mordovtseva

A 90 Day fan account on Instagram reshared a Reddit post from a 90 Day viewer who messaged Josh through Instagram DMs.

In the message, the fan said, “Josh no, you can’t breed with Bats**t crazy Natalie [crying emoji] no don’t do that to this world. Please you deserve better you’re so kind, from what I see.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In response, Josh liked the DM.

While Josh did not have a written response to the prompt about having kids with Natalie, he did have the choice to not respond at all. Now, his liking the negative message about Natalie leaves his reply open for interpretation.

Natalie Mordovtseva will meet Josh Weinstein’s friends and family

Having already met Josh’s friends in LA, Natalie is currently in Arizona on the show and is poised to meet Josh’s ex and potentially one of his kids.

Josh also wants to introduce Natalie to his close friends and family while she visits him.

Natalie has already expressed dismay that she is not staying in Josh’s house with him and slammed the door on him when he was leaving their Airbnb.

The Single Life viewers eager to watch Natalie’s behavior around Josh’s inner circle will have to keep watching.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.