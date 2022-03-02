Natalie Mordovtseva updates fans on her mom’s safety in Ukraine, critics think she made it all about herself

Natalie Mordovtseva updated her fans about her mom Nelia, who is a citizen of Ukraine, amid the Russo-Ukrainian war. Pic credit: Discovery+ and TLC

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva recently shared an update with her fans on her mother’s safety amid the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Natalie and her mom, Nelia, are Ukraine natives, as 90 Day Fiance viewers will remember from Natalie’s time on Season 7 of the show.

Natalie Mordovtseva updates fans on mom Nelia’s situation in Ukraine

Natalie took to her Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a video of herself silently posing in front of the camera while “sad and emotional violin” music by Eitan Epstein played in the background.

The 35-year-old model and reality TV star – who recently came under fire for posting “girl’s trip videos” amid the war – added text at the bottom of the screen updating her followers on her mom’s situation. According to Natalie, Nelia found refuge from Russia’s attacks.

“My mom is safe from today morning, she made it to Europe with some other families,” read Natalie’s caption on the video.

“Unfortunately, my all friends are locked at that hell,” Natalie continued, “Every night they telling me that they gonna die. I’m suffering with my people.”

Several celebrities have kept their fans in the loop when it comes to the war in Ukraine, many of them from the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Yara Zara, another Ukraine native, recently appeared on Fox News to talk about the war and even told her fans she’s ready to “backpack and go defend” her country.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Alina Kasha, who is a native of Russia, showed her support for Ukrainians amid the war and shared a throwback pic of herself as a child, spending her summer in Ukraine.

Russian native Sasha Larin, also from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance, shared his pro-Russian stance on the war before deleting his post.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Natalie focused attention on herself in video

Despite her update to her fans, Natalie’s critics felt that she made her video about herself. In the comments section of an Instagram post by 90 Day Fiance fan account @90daytrollin2, Natalie’s critics sounded off.

“For once can it not be about her? 🤦‍♀️” asked one of Natalie’s critics.

Another detractor sarcastically mocked Natalie and wrote, “Let me just show off my make up while I state that I’m concerned.”

Yet another of Natalie’s critics felt she was “delusional” and commented, “My mom is ok but I’m beautiful. Look at me . Me me me me . #delusional”

Pic credit: @90daytrollin2/Instagram

“Of COURSE she’s making it about herself with nothing but a video of her 🤦🏻‍♀️,” penned another disgruntled critic.

Another one of Natalie’s critics mocked her once again, writing, “Yeah it REALLY looks like she cares 🙄”

90 Day Fiance fans will remember when Natalie and her then-fiance Mike Youngquist traveled to Ukraine to visit Nelia, who was very fond of her daughter’s American love interest. Mike and Natalie, however, weren’t able to make the relationship work.

Since their split, Natalie has relocated from Sequin, Washington to sunny Florida where 90 Day Fiance fans watched her debut on this season’s 90 Day: The Single Life. After the Tell All, 90 Day Fiance fans have wondered about the status of Natalie’s immigration after Mike revealed that he never filed the paperwork for her green card.

We are glad to hear Natalie’s mom is safe and wish everyone affected by the Russo-Ukrainian War continued safety amid this evolving situation.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.