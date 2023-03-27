Natalie Mordovtseva loves ‘the energy’ with these 90 Day Fiance cast members

90 Day Fiance alum Natalie Mordovtseva is a new LA resident, and she is wasting no time rubbing shoulders with fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members.

The Ukrainian native seems to be living a vibrant social life in LA and recently showed off a fun time she had at a fashion event in Hollywood.

Natalie shared a video from her seat at the fashion show and blew a kiss to the camera before she panned to reveal she was hanging out with Jasmine Lahtinen from Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.

The video cut four times to show Natalie serving looks next to four different men, followed by a selfie shot of her with one arm raised and standing while dancing in her seat.

Natalie filmed another short segment featuring the runway before the final frame revealed Natalie next to her love interest from Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Josh Weinstein. Natalie blew a kiss to the camera while Josh broke out into a big smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her caption, Natalie wrote, “Love the energy 💋❤️🔥✌️,” and dropped a hashtag for herself, “#nataliemordovtseva.”

Natalie Mordovtseva recently teased an upcoming TV appearance with Josh Weinstein

According to Natalie, Discovery+ fans will see her and Josh on TV soon enough.

In an Instagram post celebrating Josh’s birthday, Natalie appeared cozy next to him as she teased their upcoming appearance on Discovery+.

Natalie likely meant that the pair would be featured on the upcoming season of 90 Day: The Single Life. Natalie has been spotted filming in Florida and California since November 2022, most likely for that spinoff.

The caption of Natalie’s birthday post for Josh also confirmed that she and Josh are a continued item.

Josh left hearts and kiss face emojis on the post. Natalie responded by asking, “Who’s girl?” Josh replied, “Mine.”

Natalie Mordovtseva is still married to Mike Youngquist

Natalie’s move to LA and romance with Josh have been going on while Natalie has still been married to her husband, Mike Youngquist.

Mike and Natalie married on the last day of her K-1 visa on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance. The pair did not get along and had several major fights during their COVID-19-era lockdown 90 days, but Mike moved ahead with the marriage anyway.

They were only married for six months before Natalie left Mike and moved to Florida on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Mike never filed for divorce and even gave Natalie and her mom money to get Natalie’s mom out of Ukraine after Russia invaded. On Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Natalie tried to get back with Mike, but the pair never reconciled.

During the Tell All for that season, Natalie, who has been married three times, said she would not be the one ever to initiate a divorce. Mike has said for several years that he was working on a divorce.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.