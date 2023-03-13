90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Natalie Mordovtseva spotted filming with Mike Youngquist

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovtseva was spotted filming with her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in Long Beach, California.

The sighting comes as Natalie confirmed her continued relationship with her love interest, Josh Weinstein, from Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life last week.

The pair had a thirsty exchange in the comments of Natalie’s birthday post for Josh that also teased their upcoming appearance on Discovery+. That appearance is likely on Season 4 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

It’s also more than likely Natalie and Mike were filming the next season of 90 Day: The Single Life, which has yet to present an airing date. Natalie was also spotted filming in Florida in November 2022.

In the snapped shot of Mike and Natalie, Mike sat opposite Natalie and her mom at a park picnic table. In the last season of 90 Day: The Single Life, Mike helped Natalie financially to bring her mother over from her native Ukraine amid the war.

Also in the last season, after Mike helped her out, Natalie tried to get back with him, but he declined her advances and has still not filed for divorce.

Natalie Mordovtseva has been in hot water for trying to get on another reality TV show

Natalie seems to have further TV aspirations based on a recent conversation that came to light.

In mid-February 2023, Natalie was put on blast by former The Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter.

He called her out by sharing the DM conversation he and Natalie had where Natalie tried to proposition him to get involved with ABC and The Bachelor franchise.

Natalie, who called herself a “reality star,” sent him the first message, and Josh said he was working on his own show with ABC that Natalie could potentially be a part of. Natalie said she was in a relationship, but they could have an angle where Josh could “play it like you don’t like me.”

She further asked for access to the ABC network and said she would make a “great character” and bring excellent ratings.

When asked if she was still married, Natalie got defensive before giving an unclear response to Josh’s question about legitimacy and transparency.

Mike has brought up divorcing Natalie several times

Natalie and Mike have yet to divorce officially. The pair married on the last day of Natalie’s K-1 visa on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

Their continued tumultuous relationship was focused on during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? where Natalie left Mike after only six months of marriage.

Mike talked about divorcing Natalie during Season 3 of 90 Day Diaries and consulted a lawyer virtually. He also brought up divorcing her during the Tells Alls for Seasons 2 and 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life. Mike’s mom, Trish Youngquist, has been very vocal about her desire for Mike to end the marriage and her disdain for Natalie.

It’s unclear at this point what Mike’s motivation is for continuing to stay married to Natalie despite her leaving the marriage after only six months and starting to date other people.

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Discovery+.