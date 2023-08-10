My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns with the most emotional season ever

Buckle up, My Big Fat Fabulous Life fans, because the upcoming season will be the most emotional one yet.

TLC just released the Season 11 trailer, and the tears were flowing as Whitney Way Thore, her brother Hunter and her dad, Glenn, laid Barbara “Babs” Thore to rest.

The cameras were filming when family and friends gathered to bid goodbye to Babs, and some viewers are not too happy about that.

Babs has been a favorite on the show since Season 1 with her classic style and her signature red lipstick.

However, the 76-year-old died in December 2022 from cerebral amyloid angiopathy, which led to brain bleeding.

The new season will show the family dealing with grief and facing a new normal without their beloved family matriarch.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life trailer features a devastated Thore Family at Babs’ funeral

Get out those tissues because the waterworks will pour out this season on My Big Fat Fabulous Life.

The trailer already had some people — and by some people, I mean me — tearing up over Bab’s death, and it will be heartbreaking to see Glenn without his wife.

Interestingly, though, viewers will be shocked to find out that Glenn had another daughter outside of his marriage, and we’ll see him trying to connect with her this season.

Additionally, Whitney’s personal life will be a major topic of conversation, as the 39-year-old is single again.

Last season ended on a cliffhanger when she jetted off to France to meet up with her French beau, whose identity she kept private from viewers.

However, that romance didn’t work out, so let’s wait and see if Whitney will open up about what caused the demise of their relationship.

There will also be some sweet family moments in the mix, so we’re excited to see how the season plays out.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers sound off on the season trailer

After the trailer was posted online, viewers didn’t hesitate to sound off and expressed sadness at Babs’ passing.

“I’m going to cry hysterically when I watch this. She really was loved by all us fans too 😢❤️,” said one viewer.

“Im gonna be a mess 😭😭😭 it just won’t be the same without Babs❤️,” said someone else.

Meanwhile, some people were outraged that the family opted to film Babs funeral for the show.

“To me, it’s kind of weird to film your mother’s funeral. I wouldn’t do it. Just feels wrong. But the show must go on. All the world’s a stage. Am I right?!” reasoned one critic.

“I can’t believe they filmed something so private!!” exclaimed another.

Someone also wrote, “This is something that should not have been filmed. This should have been a private time with just your family and friends. Makes me wonder if this was done for just the money, if so then that’s sad.”

Season 11 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life premieres Tuesday, September 5 at 9/8c on TLC.