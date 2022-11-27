My 600-Lb. Life: Here’s what happened to Liz Evans

Liz Evans is still on a journey to reach her goal weight. Pic credit: TLC

TLC recently announced that My 600-Lb. Life will return for another season in early 2023.

Before new episodes begin airing, the network is giving fans an update on some of the show’s most memorable participants.

Viewers may recall learning about all the struggles Liz Evans faced as she attempted to lose more than half of her body weight.

The Season 6 cast member weighed over 720 pounds at the start of her journey. Suffering from lymphedema on both her legs, Liz was bedridden and confined to her home.

After being approved for bariatric surgery by Dr. Nowzaradan, Liz shed over 300 pounds within a year and had part of her lymphedema mass removed.

It’s been roughly four years since Liz appeared on the show. Since then, she’s continued working on her weight loss while trying to overcome her personal demons.

Where is Liz Evans now?

Liz consistently lost weight during the first few years after her surgery. This helped her regain her mobility as well, which allowed her to become more active.

In a recent update, it was revealed that Liz lost upwards of 460 pounds. However, Liz admitted that she fell back into her old habits and returned to frequent binge eating. This led her to gain back close to 60 pounds.

Liz stated some of her past fears began resurfacing in her mind, causing her to lack motivation and doubt her progress. She confessed to feeling overwhelmed, so she reached out to Dr. Nowzaradan’s team for guidance.

With their help, Liz is now attending therapy regularly to cope with the trauma from her childhood. She also restarted Dr. Nowzaradan’s meal plan to get her eating under control as she still hopes to hit her goal weight.

Liz Evans had a troubled upbringing

During her time on the show, Liz revealed multiple disturbing incidents from her childhood, which led her to find comfort in food.

She says although she was an average weight as a young child, she was born with a curved bone causing one of her legs to be longer than the other. This meant she walked with a limp and could not be as active as she wanted to be.

Liz shared that she was molested at the age of six by a family friend. The incident left her feeling ashamed and afraid to tell anyone, so she hid her feelings in food.

Later, Liz’s father became addicted to drugs, leaving the family torn and broken. Her relationship with her father was never truly repaired, leaving Liz feeling isolated and sad. When her father passed, Liz was unable to attend her funeral because she could not walk or fit into a vehicle.

For Liz, therapy became a tool to help her cope with her food addiction and deal with her suppressed emotions. She is hoping to find new ways of coping with her trauma and finding closure for her unresolved issues.

Season 11 of My 600-Lb. Life premieres Wednesday February 1, 2023 at 8/7c on TLC.