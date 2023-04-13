Miona Bell is a lavender beauty as she works on the ‘best version’ of herself

Miona Bell is working on being the best version of herself, and she looks fabulous while doing it.

The 90 Day Fiance star opened up about her self-improvement goal in an online post and shared some stunning images as well.

Miona, who now resides in Palm Springs, California, with her husband Jibri Bell, snapped the photos in her scenic backyard complete with lush greenery and a large pool.

The first snap showed Miona in a sultry pose with her hands by her side, clad in a lavender crop top with a matching, ankle-length skirt.

The second photo showed the TLC personality barefoot as she posed poolside with one hand up to her face.

She styled her hair in a high updo using an ombre ponytail from her brand Miona Beauty, and she accessorized the outfit with large gold hoops.

“Working on becoming the best version of myself 💁🏼‍♀️ Wearing Flamingo Ponytail color 2/27/613 🤍” Miona captioned the post,

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell gets rave reviews on her sizzling post

The Instagram post has garnered lots of likes and comments, and not surprisingly, Miona’s husband, Jibri Bell, dropped a comment for his wife.

“Wowwwwwwwww they ain’t got nothing on you babe!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥 😮‍💨,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Miona’s Instagram followers agreed with the sentiment as they showered her with compliments after viewing the sizzling snaps.

“Love the whole look 🔥 You look amazing in everything!” said one Instagram user.

“You are so beautiful and such an inspiration to all women,” added someone else.

One person responded to Miona’s caption about improving herself and added, “You mean this isn’t the best version yet 😍🔥 can’t wait to see what you have in store 🙌 love this outfit.”

Someone else had an idea for Miona’s next business venture and noted, “I could see you doing your own fashion line next🙌.”

Miona Bell is the best model for Miona Beauty

The 90 Day Fiance star now has a booming beauty empire, Miona Beauty, and her consistent promotions on social media are paying off.

Miona has given people access to her signature ponytail styles with a line of ponytails and wigs available on her website.

The Serbian native wore her first ponytail extension 10 years ago, and since then, she’s been using them to create different styles. Now everyone can do the same, thanks to her brand.

In a recent post, she promoted one of her curly ponytails, which she wore on vacation in Florida.

“Even on the beach I can’t stop thinking about business ideas 😬 Wearing @mionabeauty Mimi Ponytail in color 2/27/613 🥰,” wrote Miona.

So far, the Miona Beauty brand includes Remy human hair clips in 18 and 22 inches with a starting price of $159.

There are also four types of wigs, including a shoulder-length bob, a long straight style, a curly unit, and a blonde-balayage style — all made from premium synthetic fibers.

The units have a natural look and a soft feel and are all heat resistant. They are priced from $99 to $109, but there’s an ongoing sale with all units currently selling for $89.

There are also the Miona signature ponytails in a variety of styles and colors priced from $13 to $49.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.