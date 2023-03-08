90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell always looks fantastic, no matter what clothing or hairstyle she’s sporting.

Miona has become known for her signature ponytails, but every now and then she likes to change up her look.

The Serbian beauty showed off a new hairstyle recently on Instagram, and her fans and followers were eating it up.

Miona posted two photos of herself, courtesy of her husband Jibri Bell, as she showed off her modeling prowess and her natural beauty.

Clad in a curve-hugging blue maxi dress, Miona looked stunning for the outdoor shots. Her dress featured a plunging neckline with a keyhole cutout just below the bustline, accentuating her feminine curves.

Miona paired her dress with matching strappy blue heels and wore her hair down in a side part. Miona’s hair, which flowed down her back in voluminous waves, was compliments of her Miona Beauty line’s clip-in extensions.

As always, the former TLC star’s makeup was flawless, and she wore a pair of oversized hoop earrings to add some flair to her ensemble.

Miona plugged her brand in the caption and gave credit to Jibri for his photography skills.

“Little blue dress and NEW @mionabeauty clip-in extensions 😻 this hair makes me feel powerful 💁‍♀️ Color 4/27/4 🤍 Photo by @jibribell,” read the accompanying caption.

90 Day Fiance fans and cast love Miona Bell’s new look

Miona’s post received lots of love, with over 5,200 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans and followers.

Jibri showed up in the comments to leave three fire emojis, while another one of Miona’s followers noted how “pretty” the blue shade of Miona’s dress looked on her.

Miona’s IG followers are loving her new look. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Jibri’s band, Black Serbs, left two emojis along with another fan who left a slew of blue emojis.

“Your hair down tho 🙌🏻 i love it so much better than all slicked back. Gorg. ❤️,” wrote another admirer.

Miona reps PrettyLittleThing, Fashion Nova, and Zara

In addition to her Miona Beauty brand, Miona also plugs other brands on her Instagram. In her work as a model, Miona has modeled fast-fashion looks from companies such as PrettyLittleThing, Zara, and Fashion Nova.

With her stunning beauty and flair for fashion, makeup, and hair, Miona is the perfect candidate to promote her favorite brands on social media.

In addition to her favorite clothing companies, Miona has also advertised her must-have makeup products. In a post from April 2020, Miona showcased her incredible makeup application skills and tagged some of her favorite brands.

To achieve the stunning look seen below, Miona used makeup from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Morphe makeup brushes.

Miona highlights some of her makeup work on her Miona Makeup Instagram page, where she shares photos of her clients modeling their polished makeup looks. Her appearance on 90 Day Fiance helped launch the success of her business and has brought her hundreds of thousands of followers online.

Miona has attracted 8,302 followers on her makeup page, in addition to 215,000 on her personal page and another 37,300 on her Miona Beauty Instagram page.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.