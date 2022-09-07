90 Day Fiance: Jibri Bell encourages wife Miona Bell with positive affirmations

Jibri boosted his wife Miona’s self-esteem with some positive affirmations in their bathroom mirror. Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell gave his wife Miona Bell a boost with confidence-boosting affirmations.

American native Jibri and his Serbian-born wife Miona debuted on 90 Day Fiance during Season 9.

Their storyline often involved issues with Jibri’s parents, who struggled with Miona’s skimpy outfit choices and what they perceived as Miona’s “controlling” nature towards their son.

Their living situation also proved to be a problem, as Jibri and Miona didn’t move out as soon as his parents had hoped. Jibri’s parents didn’t approve of him marrying Miona so quickly and decided not to attend their wedding.

Despite the backlash from Jibri’s parents and online critics, Jibri and Miona have stuck by each other’s sides throughout it all and have proven they’re each other’s number-one supporters.

Jibri shared an Instagram post in which he talked up his beautiful wife, one that he captioned, “Self esteem is a direct result of the conversations you have with yourself!!! We spend to much time doubting ourselves and letting our failures define who we are. Positive affirmations are key!!! 🔑.”

Jibri Bell boosts wife Miona Bell’s confidence with positive affirmations

In the Reel, Jibri stood behind Miona as they stood in front of their bathroom mirror. As Jibri stroked Miona’s hair, he spoke words of positive affirmation and had her repeat after him. Some of the adjectives Jibri used to describe Miona were “strong, beautiful, confident, and intelligent.”

Jibri’s share captured the hearts of his followers, and they took to the comments to praise his efforts.

90 Day Fiance castmates, viewers praise Jibri’s efforts

Miona showed her appreciation for her husband, writing, “Love you so much!!!❤️”

Jibri and Miona’s Season 9 castmate and off-screen friend, Emily Bieberly, showed up to tell Jibri, “LOVE THIS💕💕💕”

“I just love this!!!! Imagine if every human did this for one another ❤️,” read another comment from one of Jibri’s followers.

Another expressed, “Love it the positive vibes.”

Since their time on 90 Day Fiance, Miona has been focusing on furthering her career outside of reality TV. She recently launched her ponytail line, Miona Beauty, and Jibri has supported her along the way.

Despite being called out by 90 Day Fiance viewers for his behavior during the Season 9 Tell All, Jibri looks to have redeemed himself, at least among his fans.

