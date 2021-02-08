Mike Sorrentino says Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ‘cries too much’ as he spills secrets of his Jersey Shore castmates

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reveals secrets about his Jersey Shore costars Pic credit: MTV

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has become a Jersey Shore fan favorite over the years.

Ever since he completely turned his life around, fans have admired his courage, strength, and determination.

Now that Mike is in a better place in his life, fans have enjoyed his sense of humor and the fun relationships he has with his costars.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Recently, in an interview with US Weekly, Mike opened up about some secrets about his castmates and was brutally honest about his opinions, including the fact that he thinks Ronnie Ortiz-Magro cries too much.

Mike spills secrets about his castmates

Mike opened up and shared his thoughts and secrets about each of his costars.

When talking about Ronnie, Mike revealed that he can be emotional and that he “cries too much”. He said, “He also has a very big heart and he’s actually very good at his job when he tries.”

He referred to Vinny Guadagnino as “the freakiest one of the squad” and referenced that he was an introvert and he wasn’t sure if that was a good or bad thing.

Read More Vinny Guadagnino fist pumps on TikTok ahead of Jersey Shore Family Vacation return

It looks like Ronnie isn’t the only castmate that Mike thinks is too emotional as he said that Deena Cortese is “too sensitive” at times. He did say he thought she was a great mother and he admired her relationship with her husband Chris Buckner.

Regarding their relationship, he said, “They have a great relationship and I love that because relationships are not easy. Anyone that has a good relationship with good communication and thinks like that, it’s something to be envied about,”

Mike described Jenni “JWOWW” Farley as “very mentally tough” but admitted that he would not want to be on her bad side.

He said, “The only bad thing about Jenni is you don’t want to be on her bad side.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Jenni has been catching a lot of heat from fans recently as they’ve started to turn on her following all of the drama with Angelina Pivarnick.

In regards to Angelina, Mike revealed that while she can be “messy at times” she “has a good heart.”

He referred to Pauly DelVecchio as “a man of all trades” and said he is able to fix just about anything in the house.

Mike even weighed in on his thoughts about Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi who did not film this past season with the crew. He said she is a “supermom” and an “awesome” businesswoman.

Mike praises his wife Lauren

Mike couldn’t talk about his roommates without mentioning the love and adoration he has for his wife Lauren Sorrentino.

The couple have been through a lot together over the years and Lauren has supported him through many difficult moments in his life.

He said, “The good thing about my wife is she is my better half and she makes me strive to be better. Anytime you’re in a relationship with someone that makes you a better person, that’s where you want to be.”

Lauren has certainly helped motivate Mike to be a better person as he recently celebrated five years of sobriety. In addition, he and Lauren announced they are expecting their first child together — a baby boy due this spring.

While Mike shared his honest opinions and secrets about his castmates, it’s clear the group has a lot of love for each other.

The current season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has focused on Mike and his costar’s attempt at uniting their family and putting an end to the girls’ drama with Angelina.

Fans can tune in to the latest episode to find out if their efforts will be successful.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.