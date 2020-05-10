Michelle Duggar shares Mother’s Day tribute, misses Grandma Mary Duggar

Michelle Duggar shared a touching Mother’s Day post on social media. She talked about her mom, the loss of Grandma Mary Duggar, and the next generation of mothers who are her daughters and “daughters in-love.”

This will be the first Mother’s Day without Grandma Mary Duggar. It is going to be hard for the entire family who has not experienced life without their matriarch for long. Michelle talked about how Mary became a mother to her after her mom passed away shortly after she began having children of her own.

Mother’s Day, Duggar style

In the post Michelle Duggar shared with her followers, she talked about the love Grandma Mary Duggar had for Christ and the example she was for her as a new Christian.

She also discussed losing her mother and going through her journey of motherhood with Grandma Mary Duggar by her side. Michelle hasn’t shared much of her family with Counting On fans. Her tribute to her mom was sweet and gave a little background into why she was so close to Mary.

Now, the Duggar children are grown and beginning families of their own. Michelle Duggar talks about them in her tribute post as well.

She calls her daughters-in-law her “daughters in-love” and praises all of the new generation of mothers.

Currently, eight new families are being built. As things continue to change and the family grows, Michelle becomes a grandmother over and over again.

What happened to Grandma Mary Duggar?

Last spring, Grandma Mary Duggar unexpectedly passed away. She was found in her pool by her daughter, Deanna Duggar. Unfortunately, this was something that no one saw coming and the family had previously spent the morning with her in church.

The last season of Counting On featured Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake and funeral. Duggar fans watched as the children said their goodbyes to their grandma and Jim Bob and Michelle said goodbye to their matriarch.

In just a few weeks, it will be the first birthday the family won’t celebrate with Grandma Mary Duggar. Ivy Jane Seewald was born on her birthday last year, and as she approaches her first birthday, she won’t be celebrating with her birthday twin.

As the rest of the family celebrates Mother’s Day, there are two first-time Duggar moms.

Abbie Grace Burnett and John David Duggar welcomed their first child back in January. Grace Duggar was the final baby born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar welcomed their first child back in November. Bella is their rainbow baby after their first pregnancy resulted in a miscarriage.

This year, Mother’s Day will be different for many of the Duggar children. One thing will remain the same, though. Michelle Duggar sits alongside Jim Bob Duggar at the head of the family table.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.