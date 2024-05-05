Michael shares deleted scene with Chloe as MAFS fans beg ‘Please get back together’

At some point, Married at First Sight fans will have to give up hope of a reconciliation between Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown, but we’re not there yet.

Viewers hold on to the slight chance that the exes will find their way back together.

Chloe has already affirmed that she’s not doubling back to Michael after he had the nerve to opt for divorce on Decision Day while she wanted to stay married.

After not speaking for months post-Decision Day wrapped, the former couple faced each other at the reunion.

They hashed out their issues and agreed to work on building a friendship, but viewers are hoping it will blossom into something more.

Meanwhile, Michael is not doing much to quell those hopes as he continues to share throwback photos and videos of happier times with the brunette beauty.

Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown are adorable in a deleted scene

Most recently, Michael shared a scene that never made it to air where he and Chloe filmed a trip to the urology center.

In the video, the pair joked about Michael getting a vasectomy.

“It’s V-day baby, snippety snip, snip snip,” said Chloe laughingly. “It is vasectomy day.”

“Don’t get crazy,” Michael responded as Chloe continued to taunt him about getting “snipped.”

Michael shared the cute video on Instagram writing, “Deleted Scene: We cut this promo for MAFS Insider. What is ‘V-Day’ you ask?”

He teased more context to the vasectomy video in the post, noting that he explained the unaired scene in a recent interview.

“Head on over to the @areyoumypodcast Patreon to hear about the scenes that did not make the show. This includes our trip to, yup, a vasectomy clinic 🤣🤣🤣,” the MAFS star added.

MAFS fans urge Chloe and Michael to reconcile

Meanwhile, the adorable video has again stirred up emotions with MAFS fans convinced Michael and Chloe should give their marriage another shot.

“You two are so darn cute together 😍,” wrote one commenter.

“❤️❤️❤️Love Chloe!! Her energy just shines so bright!! She’s a gem Michael! Don’t let her get away. Pursue…pursue….pursue…is my advice! ❤️😁,” advised someone else.

MAFS fans weigh in. Pic credit: _mikeyishere_/Instagram

One Instagram urged the divorced couple, “Please get back together. I see a life of joy and happiness for you two.”

“You two belong together!!! Chloe is so classy and you’re awesome!” added someone else.

Are you still holding out hope for a reconciliation between Chloe and Michael? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.