Michael Shiakallis shares deleted MAFS scenes with Chloe ahead of the reunion

We’re convinced that Michael Shiakallis reconciled with Chloe Brown after choosing to divorce on Decision Day, and his recent post might be another clue.

The Married at First Sight star posted several behind-the-scenes snaps featuring fun times with Chloe that didn’t make the cut on the show.

The former couple looked very happy in the photos shared on social media, and Michael’s post proves that his mind is still on his estranged wife.

We’ll find out for sure if the pair reunited after their split when the reunion airs in a matter of hours.

The two-part reunion is slated to be an explosive one with a cast now divided after a toxic season.

At this point, it’s the husbands versus the wives airing out a slew of grievances and making shocking claims against each other.

Michael shares several MAFS behind-the-scenes photos with Chloe

Michael is reminiscing on his eight-week marriage to Chloe as we get ready for Part 1 of the MAFS reunion.

The 38-year-old posted a slew of throwback images on Instagram, showing his followers some never-before-seen moments that were filmed for the show.

“(Behind The Scenes X Deleted Scenes)” he captioned the post.

The snaps showed the former couple clad in colorful 80s outfits at their housewarming party, posing in one photo with Michael’s friends and Chloe’s friends in another.

One photo showed the MAFS stars enjoying their honeymoon at Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs, while other photos showed Michael at his tuxedo fitting before his wedding.

The explosive MAFS reunion will air in two parts

It won’t be long before we find out the status of Michael and Chloe’s relationship.

Did they call it quits for good, or did they reconcile when the cameras wrapped? The preview shows that they were the only couple sitting together at the reunion, so that could be a major clue.

Meanwhile, the other couples are battling it out while slinging allegations at each other as they come face to face once again.

In Part 1 of the reunion, tensions are high as the exes revisit the most shocking moments from the show and explain their contentious relationships.

In Part 2, the drama is at an all-time high as the exes challenge one another on their truths while a shocking new secret is also exposed.

Are you excited for the two-part reunion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.