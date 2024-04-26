Michael gives update on his relationship with Chloe after MAFS finale

Married at First Sight Season 17 has finally come to an end and honestly, we’re happy to bid goodbye to the Denver cast forever.

Their last hoorah was a Where Are They Now special that gave an update on the cast six months after they filmed the tumultuous reunion.

The relationships between the men and their ex-wives are just as fractured as the last time we saw them, except for Michael Shiakallis and Chloe Brown.

Although their marriage also ended in divorce, the couple had a less contentious split than the others.

In the final episode, the pair said they wanted to stay in each other’s lives, even if it was just as friends.

However, quite a bit of time has passed since they filmed the special so have things changed between Michael and Chloe?

Michael opened up about his MAFS experience during a recent interview on the Little Miss Recap podcast.

Not surprisingly, his relationship with Chloe was a major topic of conversation, and his late-night outing with Lauren was also brought up.

The finale episode showed Michael getting flirty with Lauren, even bringing her a gift when they joined Clare Kerr for drinks, but did things go any further?

“Lauren and I aren’t dating,” confirmed Michael. “I never felt like we were ever on the cusp of dating.”

As for Lauren’s rocky relationship with Chloe — which we got the details of in the Where Are They Now special — nothing has changed since then.

“They definitely had a falling out,” said Michael, who also revealed that things are great between him and Chloe.

The interview was recorded before the airing of the MAFS finale and Michael confessed that Chloe and guys will be at his house watching the show.

“We’re gonna watch the Where Are They Now,” he said.

Michael, Chloe, and the MAFS husbands watched the finale together

After the episode aired on Wednesday night, Michael shared a slew of photos from the show that showed him and Chloe hanging out with the other men.

One snap featured Brennan Shoykhet, Cameron Frazer, Orion Martzloff, and Austin Reed enjoying a day at the animal sanctuary with Chloe and Michael.

Another photo showed them at Michael’s home with a few other friends ready to grab some popcorn and enjoy the finale episode from Season 17.

Michael also snuck in a photo of him and Chloe looking cozy during a night out.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.