MAFS: Where Are They Now teases romance between Lauren and Michael

The Married at First Sight Season 17 cast gave us nothing for several months and now, at the very end, there’s a barrage of drama.

It won’t be long before we move on from the Denver cast but we’ll have to tolerate them for at least one more week.

The latest revelation sure to cause a stir among viewers is a possible hookup between Lauren Good and Michael Shiakallis.

A preview was teased after Part 2 of the reunion aired, showing Michael hanging out with Lauren. Michael told her that viewers have been wanting something to happen between them.

That was the case months ago after Michael was jilted at the altar and Lauren’s marriage fell apart.

Monsters and Critics shared several comments from viewers who expressed that they should have been matched in the first place. However, a lot of things and opinions have changed since then.

MAFS Season 17 has one episode left

The Denver cast is trying to end the season with a bang, and we can’t wait to hear the feedback after the Where Are They Now episode.

The special titled, To Hurt or to Heal, is set to air on April 24 and will update MAFS viewers on the cast since they filmed the show.

The episode synopsis teases, “The Denver singles reunite but the marriage drama endures, as clear divisions are drawn between the men and the women.”

However, that’s not all.

Where Are They Now teases a romance between Lauren and Michael

The outline for the Where Are They Now episode also hints at an unlikely romance that’s sure to cause a stir among MAFS viewers.

“While one couple revisits their chemistry to see if it’s worth rekindling, a divorcee explores her feelings for one of the ex-husbands, which causes friction with his former bride,” hints the show.

This is tricky because all the couples — except Chloe and Michael — had toxic breakups with zero chance of reconciling. This means Chloe and Michael are the ones trying to rekindle their romance.

The problem is that Michael is also trying to kindle something with Lauren and @mafsfan confirmed that the teaser was about a possible romance between the two.

The fan page posted a screenshot of the episode outline and wrote, “Spoiler: This will be about Michael and Lauren (And Chloe).

MAFS episode synopsis. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

This love triangle will garner backlash against Lauen and Michael because Chloe has become a fan favorite.

While she certainly wasn’t best friends with Lauren or any other woman, it is understandable why she would see Michael and Lauren’s possible hookup as a major betrayal.

