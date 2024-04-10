Here’s why MAFS fans think the wives have excluded Chloe Brown from their ‘clique’

Married at First Sight Season 17 has turned into a bitter battle of husbands versus wives after their tumultuous marriages imploded during the season.

The women have bonded over their shared disdain for their husbands and have forged a tight friendship during the eight-week experiment.

However, has Chloe Brown been excluded from their clique?

MAFS fans noticed that the reunion seating had the women on one side and the men on the opposite side of the stage, but Chloe wasn’t sitting with the other women.

Instead, she was seated on the men’s side next to her estranged husband Michael Shiakallis.

That could mean one of two things, either the couple reconciled — which would make sense to seat them together — or that Chloe is not on good terms with the other wives so they opted to separate them.

However, that’s not the only thing that made the 39-year-old the odd one out among the wives.

Emily Balch, Becca Haley, Lauren Good, and Clare Kerr were all color-coordinated in shades of pink at the reunion, but it seems Chloe didn’t get the memo.

Did the MAFS wives exclude Chloe Brown from their ‘clique’?

Clips from the MAFS Season 17 reunion show the seating arrangement for the cast with a clear separation between the husbands and the wives.

The women were seated on one side of the stage and the men on the other.

However, we noticed that Chloe was the only woman not sitting with the other wives — seemingly swapping places with Orion — and the only one not dressed in pink.

“Did all the girls coordinate and leave out poor Chloe?” questioned one commenter.

“This seating arrangement is hilarious. indicates how mismatched this entire cast was. Glad Chloe doesn’t seem to be participating in the pink nonsense,” said someone else.

One person asked “Why is Chloe on the side with the guys and not wearing pink? Does d shrine forget to tell her on Wednesday they wear pink 😂.”

“@steph_shermer she’s not in the girls ‘clique’ I think I read they don’t get along with her or vice versa,” someone responded.

The MAFS wives have been wearing pink all season

This is not the first time the Season 17 wives have rocked pink, they have been doing it all season.

Chloe, Clare, Emily, Becca, and Lauren were all clad in pink outfits each time they appeared on MAFS Afterparty.

Once again though, Chloe did not take part in the Mean Girls homage opting to stand out by wearing different colors.

In case you haven’t figured it out yet, the wives took their cue from the cast of Mean Girls, “On Wednesdays we wear pink!”

MAFS airs on Wednesdays along with Afterparty episodes so they’ve been running with that since the season started.

Maybe the women will shed more light on their pink pact at the reunion and Chloe can explain why she opted out.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.