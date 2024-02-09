MAFS viewers think Michael should’ve been matched with Lauren

Married at First Sight viewers are convinced they could’ve done better than the experts this season, and let’s be honest, they couldn’t possibly have done worse.

Fans of the show want to pull a switcheroo and pair Michael Shiakallis with Lauren instead of his new bride Chloe Brown.

Michael and Lauren were each poorly matched but graceful as they traversed two very different but unfortunate situations.

Things started on a good note for Lauren as she had instant chemistry with Orion, but we saw his true colors during their honeymoon.

After days of gaslighting, slut shaming, and blaming her for offending his fragile ego, he told Lauren he wanted a divorce.

Michael’s situation was far different as he didn’t even get the chance to marry his bride since she ran off and left him at the altar.

Midway through the season, the experts decided to find another match for the 38-year-old, but viewers are not convinced they got it right the second time.

MAFS fans think Michael and Lauren would be a great match

Michael and Lauren were guests on the Married at First Sight Afterparty to discuss Episode 17.

However, fans are now convinced that they should have been matched in the first place.

“Michael and Lauren would have been a better match,” wrote one commenter on Instagram.

“Yeah I heard that Michael and Chloe don’t stay together so I’m gonna need Lauren and Michael to get together…,” posted someone else.

One viewer wrote, “I LOVE MICHAEL and I want to go on record saying he should have been matched with Lauren. Nothing wrong with Chloe, but Lauren is all about it. Just saying.”

Another person wrote, “If Michael and what’s her face divorce at the end, I hope Lauren chks him out. I think they’d really get along long term.”

MAFS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

Things are not looking promising for Michael and Chloe

Meanwhile, fans will have to wait until Michael is single before they try to match him with Lauren because, for now, he’s still married.

That might not be the case for too long because Michael’s outlandish fashion might prove too much for Chloe.

The couple recently returned from their honeymoon and visited each other’s home, but we saw the wheels spinning in Chloe’s head at Michael’s feminine fashion.

Not only did he pack a few of his skirts for their trip to the couple’s retreat, he also tried on Chloe’s pearl necklace and later asked to borrow her hoop earrings.

The 39-year-old has admittedly never dated a man who embraces his feminity, so will she accept him as he is, pearls and all?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.