Viewers urge Emily Balch to ‘mind her own business’ as she continues to bash castmates on MAFS Afterparty

If you haven’t been watching the Married at First Sight Afterparty, you need to check it out because that’s where you’ll see a completely different side of Emily Balch.

While the 29-year-old is often lost for words when she’s with her husband, Brennan, it’s an entirely different ballgame when he’s not around.

During her past appearances on the Afterparty, Emily had a lot to say, and now fans are urging her to “mind her own business.”

This comes after a tense interaction between her and host Keisha Knight Pullian.

However, this time, it’s viewers at their wit’s end with Emily’s ongoing criticisms about the other couples.

Meanwhile, her marriage has been hanging on by a thread for several weeks, and she refuses to cut the cord and kick Brennan to the curb.

Emily throws shade at Clare and Cameron’s relationship

Emily and Clare have been confiding in each other, but that might change once she sees that Emily has been airing her business on the MAFS Afterparty episodes.

During her latest appearance, Emily reasoned that she’s not the only one getting friend-zoned in her marriage, noting that Cameron has done the same thing to Clare.

“Clare and I are realizing, like we’re both getting this ‘friend talk,'” said Emily.

“When Clare’s kinda telling me, ‘Cam and I are friends too,’ I’m like, are you? Where the f**k is Cam? He just left you! Has he texted you?”

According to the MAFS star, Cameron has been confiding in Brennan and calling Clare “annoying” because she’s been calling and wanting to see him after their split.

“We’re finding similarities in the way our husbands are treating us,” added Emily.

MAFS viewers tell Emily to ‘mind her own business’

After the clip was posted online, MAFS viewers blasted Emily in the comments.

“Why all this energy for another relationship? She can’t even talk to her own husband but is so negative with everyone else,” responded a viewer.

“I think Emily is a hater,” reasoned someone else. “She has something to say about everyone else’s relationship. Why don’t she put that same energy into her friendship… oh I’m sorry her ‘marriage.'”

One person said, “Emily appears to find her voice when it comes to everyone else’s business, but can barely formulate a sentence when discussing her real feelings towards Brennan in front of Brennan. 🗣Speak up‼️”

“Emily needs to mind her own business 😂😂😂,” another commenter bluntly added.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.