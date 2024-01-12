MAFS viewers doubtful new bride Chloe is a good match for Michael

The current season of Married at First Sight can be summed up in a few words. “Disaster” and “train wreck” are the first ones that come to mind.

However, the nightmare of a season is far from over, as there’s another wedding on the horizon – even as two of the matches have already called it quits.

As you know, Season 17 made history with its first-ever runaway bride, meant to be matched with Michael Shiakallis.

The embarrassing moment played out in Episode 2 when Michael was left jilted at the altar, confused and disappointed that he missed his chance to get married.

Viewers blamed the experts for the shocking turn of events and accused them of choosing someone who was not ready for marriage.

However, the season is about to make history again because Michael will get another shot at love before the show ends.

In the last episode, we were introduced to his new bride-to-be Chloe Brown, and while she seems lovely, fans of the show are not convinced that she will be a good match for Michael.

MAFS fans don’t think Michael’s new bride Chloe will be a good match

If this second match for Michael ends in heartbreak, the experts should just pack their bags and retire forever.

Dr. Pia, Dr. Pepper, and Pastor Cal are trying to redeem themselves after their first blunder, but viewers are not convinced that Chloe — with her Type A personality — is a good match for the eclectic Michael.

“Idk why the experts think her ‘rigidity’ and ‘control’ is a match for someone eccentric and free-spirited 🥴…but I hope I’m wrong…it’s like they run to the red flags,” said one commenter.

“Are they trying to set these sweet humans up for failure ?!?” questioned someone else.

One viewer said, “Poor guy is going to be traumatized by this whole experience,” and suggested that Chloe would be a better match for straight-laced Cameron.

Another commenter said, “This has to be the worst matchups in MAFS history! None of them are really compatible. Very boring and disappointing season!”

“What on earth are the experts thinking?” questioned someone else.

Chloe Brown has total trust in the MAFS experts

Viewers might be unsure about the experts’ decisions, but Chloe trusts them.

That might not last long because she still doesn’t know about Michael’s runaway bride, and when it comes to light, she won’t be too happy that the experts kept it a secret.

For now, Chloe thinks she was the first pick – and she’s excited to meet her groom.

A scene from the episode showed Chloe’s wedding dress shopping with her friends as she expressed confidence in the MAFS process.

“I know I’m gonna like him, I can feel it with every fiber of my being,” said the 39-year-old.

She continued, “I know that the experts have matched me with someone that they feel wholeheartedly is my person…there’s no doubt in my mind.”

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.