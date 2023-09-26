MAFS Season 17 trailer teases runaway bride and jilted groom

We’ve been waiting with bated breath for news on Married at First Sight Season 17, and finally, we got our wish.

The new season is set to kick off in October with a fresh crop of hopefuls ready to put their fate in the hands of the experts.

A teaser for the new season showed a runaway bride and a jilted groom who had his dreams of getting married squashed on TV.

This, surprisingly, marks the first time in MAFS history, and we can’t wait to see how that plays out.

Statistically, MAFS hasn’t been a win for many of the previous hopefuls who signed up for the unique eight-week experiment since many of the marriages have ended in divorce.

However, the few success stories are enough to keep people trusting in the process.

Season 17 teaser features a runaway bride for the first time in MAFS history

Season 17 of MAFS will match singles from Denver, and the teaser showed the five brides and five grooms all dressed in their wedding garbs.

However, one groom will be left disappointed after his bride gets cold feet and ditches him at the altar.

The trailer doesn’t really give away much but teases, “For the first time in Married at First Sight history, five brides go to the altar, but only four come out married. Who will be the jilted groom?”

Meanwhile, one of the bride’s voices is heard saying, “I don’t think I can do this, I don’t want to marry a stranger.”

Here’s what else we know about MAFS Season 17

Monsters and Critics shared details about the cast and weddings a few months ago after it was posted by @mafsfan.

The Denver weddings reportedly took place the last weekend in January and were filmed at the Lionsgate Event Center in Lafayette, Colorado.

The fan page also revealed that the cast members have already filmed the Decision Day episode but not the reunion.

The Season 17 couples are Brennan and Emily, Michael and Chloe, Austin and Rebecca, Cameron and Clare, and Orion and Lauren.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE just gave us a major clue about the jilted groom as the photos show Michael standing beside a silhouette while the other men snapped photos with their brides.

The Season will also feature the long-running experts Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Pepper Schwartz, along with Dr. Pia, who joins the show as a full-time expert.

After each episode, viewers can tune in to Married at First Sight: Afterparty, with Keshia Knight Pulliam and featured cast members.

Furthermore, viewers will be able to participate in a poll during the show each week thanks to a new feature called Polling Party, and the results will be shown on Afterparty.

Married at First Sight Season 17 premieres Wednesday, October 18 at 8/7c on Lifetime.