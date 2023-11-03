Cheating scandal rocks Orion and Lauren’s marriage in MAFS Season 17 teaser

We’re just getting into the thick of things on Season 17 of Married at First Sight.

However, we have a forecast of what’s to come this season, and a shocking cheating bombshell will rock one of the couples.

As if a runaway bride situation wasn’t dramatic enough, get ready for even more tears, tense confrontations, and even bloodshed after a freak accident with one bride plays out on the show.

Episode three aired a few days ago, and it featured the final couple as they tied the knot and started their journey together.

However, a sneak peek at what’s to come proves it will not be smooth sailing for these MAFS hopefuls.

Interestingly, even one of the favorite matches so far, Orion and Lauren, who seemed to be on the same quirky page as each other, will have a very difficult decision to make during the eight-week experiment as their marriage is rocked by infidelity.

Lauren admits to cheating on Orion in Season 17 sneak peek

MAFS viewers need to buckle up for what’s ahead because it will be a bumpy ride.

The good news is that the season will be anything but boring; the bad news is that it’s not looking hopeful for the new matches.

At least one pair seemed like a perfect match when we realized they shared the same quirky personality, deep-rooted appreciation for culture, and even a bisexual past.

However, we’ll have to wait and see if that will be enough to save Orion and Lauren’s marriage.

Page Six shared a teaser of what’s to come, and in the teaser, Orion accused his new wife of infidelity.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you did sleep with somebody else,” he said.

However, the real shocker was Lauren’s response.

“I did,” she admitted to her husband.

In another scene, after Orion confessed to feeling “heartbroken” over being cheated on, Lauren tearfully said she felt “remorse” adding, “There’s nothing I can do.”

MAFS Season 17 teases a bloodied bride and a second chance for a jilted groom

Meanwhile, Lauren and Orion aren’t the only ones with marital issues, as the sneak peek showed all the couples in heated confrontations and at breaking points in their marriages.

One bride even suffered a bloody head injury and left the scene in an ambulance after an ATV ride went wrong.

Speaking of wrongs, the experts tried to right their wrongs with Michael Shiakallis after his bride left him at the altar feeling embarrassed and confused.

However, in the clip, they offered the jilted groom a second chance at marriage.

Monsters and Critics recently revealed that Michael was paired with a new bride, Chloe Brown, and their wedding will be featured later in the season.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.