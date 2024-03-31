MAFS: Here’s what we know about Chloe and Michael’s relationship post-decision day

Chloe Brown and Michael Shiakallis were our last hope for a successful marriage on Season 17 of Married at First Sight, but sadly we were left disappointed.

At this point, all five couples have called it quits with Chloe and Michael being the last match to end their marriage.

The couple tied the knot later in the season since Michael’s first bride left him jilted at the altar and he got a doover with Chloe.

However, all that effort was wasted–at least according to angry MAFS fans who’ve been blasting Michael on social media.

He was the one who opted to get divorced on Decision Day, claiming he wasn’t ready for marriage, despite convincing the audience and the experts otherwise.

Chloe wanted to stay married and work on their relationship away from the reality TV cameras, but Michael had other plans.

However, if you’re wondering what happened to the couple post-decision day, here’s what we know.

What happened to Michael and Chloe after decision day?

There were seemingly no hard feelings between the couple after Michael delivered an eloquent speech praising Chloe, only to ask for a divorce seconds later.

So what’s going on with Michael and Chloe since they parted ways?

We’ve picked up some hints that things are going well between the former couple, and we wouldn’t be shocked if they have since reconciled.

Our first clue is their social media activities.

After the Decision Day episode aired Michael posted a tribute video on Instagram showing their wedding day and other special moments with Chloe.

He captioned the post, “To You,” and had the song, Lovely by Billy Eilish and Khalid playing in the background.

The lyrics of the song are quite telling, “Thought I found a way. Thought I found a way out. But you never go away. So I guess I gotta stay now.”

Did the MAFS couple reconcile after opting to get divorced?

The second clue that Chloe and Michael might have reconciled is that they both still follow each other on Instagram.

The biggest clue, however, might be the snippet of the upcoming reunion, which aired after the last episode.

The teaser showed the men on one side of the stage and the women sitting on the opposite side. However, Chloe and Michael were the only couple sitting together.

Does that mean the exes have reconciled since Decision Day? We’ll have to wait until the reunion airs to find out, but the clues point to yes.

Are we reading too much into this? Tell us what you think in the comment section below.

