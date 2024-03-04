Michael Ilesanmi breaks silence after going missing, warns fans of accounts impersonating him

Michael Ilesanmi is speaking out after going missing in the U.S.; it seems he doesn’t want anyone to know his whereabouts for now.

The 90 Day Fiance star released a video through Instagram blogger Kiki and Kibbitz.

“Hello, guys, this is Michael. I just want to quickly make this video to inform the public that I’m not on any social media platform right now,” the 35-year-old said.

“I mean, at this moment, when the time comes, I’ll make it official. OK, Thank you. And God bless you.”

The 90 Day Fiance fandom has been interested in his whereabouts after his wife, Angela Deem, went public about his disappearance.

During a recent chat with blogger John Yates, Deem claimed her husband went missing on February 23, noting that the police were involved in the situation.

Angela Deem said Michael Ilesanmi left without any belongings

Deem’s concern seemingly stemmed from Ilesanmi leaving all his belongings, including his ID and clothing, before leaving her home in Hazelhurst, Georgia, without a word.

Deem claimed at the time that the situation wasn’t funny and that she wouldn’t bring someone over to the U.S. if they didn’t love her.

Later that day, Yates shared another video that Ilesanmi had been located, but he didn’t want his wife to know his location, adding to the mystery surrounding the situation.

Despite their love story being charted on-screen since 2018, Ilesanmi only got to the U.S. in December 2023, and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 is set to delve into his quest to get there to be with Deem.

Angela Deem previously said their relationship may not last if he didn’t make it to the U.S.

In a previously released trailer, Deem claims that the decision about whether he was approved to go to the U.S. would make or break their relationship.

The pair haven’t had any semblance of a normal relationship on-screen, with them regularly getting into arguments due to the lack of trust Deem has in her husband.

At one point, she entertained the possibility of hacking his phone. We’re still surprised Sharp Entertainment allowed Deem to remain on the show and for TLC even to allow it to air.

The cameras always catch the drama surrounding their relationship, so we’re inclined to believe they are already filming the aftermath of Ilesanmi’s disappearance.

We wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t learn his location until the series caught up to that point because Sharp Entertainment and TLC don’t like storylines spoiled in advance of them playing out on-screen.

It makes sense: If we know what happens, then what’s the incentive to tune in to watch?

Could Angela Deem be canceled after this latest drama?

There is also the possibility that this storyline will lead to the end of Deem in the franchise.

There have been calls for her to be canceled for several years, but it seems like her behavior is getting worse as the years go by.

Most recently, she got up in Liz Woods’ face during an awkward encounter on 90 Day: Last Resort.

To many fans, it feels like Sharp Entertainment and TLC are enabling this level of behavior by keeping her on the show.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8 premieres Sunday, March 17, at 8/7c on TLC.