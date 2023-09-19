Angela Deem and Liz Woods squash their beef off-camera but 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers aren’t buying it

Following a heated argument this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort, it appears that Angela Deem and Liz Woods have kissed and made up.

Angela and Liz got into an explosive disagreement earlier in the season that resulted in TLC’s producers intervening to prevent it from turning physical.

During the scene, Angela joined Liz and Big Ed Brown in the hot tub. After Ed rubbed his castmates the wrong way all day – calling Kelly Brown a “b***h” and cheating during a group challenge – Angela surprisingly came to his defense.

But while trying to get Ed to shut up, Angela splashed water in his direction, which ended up hitting both him and Liz in the face.

As Liz exited the hot tub, she hit a nerve with Angela when she told her, “I love you, Angie, but you speak over everyone.”

Liz’s comment set Angela off, and the 57-year-old Meemaw chased after Liz, getting in her face, pointing her finger at her, and threatening to “jump an orange b***h.”

Angela Deem and Liz Woods reconciled on 90 Day: The Last Resort and again on social media

Then, during the September 18 episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort, viewers were shocked to see that Angela and Liz reconciled during a lingerie party in Molly Hopkins’ hotel room.

Despite some tension when they first saw each other following their squabble, Angela and Liz ended up having a fun time together. And judging by their recent social media activity, that has extended off-camera as well.

Angela uploaded a video clip to Instagram ahead of the September 18 episode, showing herself arriving at Molly’s room for the girls’ party.

Over the video, Angela wrote, “Love you Lizzy,” and the caption read, “ARE YALL READY IAM LETS GO.”

In the comments section, Liz showed up, making it clear that she and Angela have restored their friendship.

“I love you,” Liz told Angela in the comment. “You truly are the best.”

Although Liz and Angela’s comments seemingly proved they no longer have any qualms with each other, 90 Day: The Last Resort viewers weren’t convinced it was genuine.

90 Day: The Last Resort viewers think Angela and Liz’s reconciliation is a sham

In the comments section, one Instagram user commented on the “conflicting storyline” this season on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

Another one of Angela’s followers wrote, “Acting like she wasn’t all up blowing that stank breath in Liz’s face a week ago.”

“Blah blah blah,” commented another naysayer.

Noting that Angela can be a “fun person,” another 90 Day: The Last Resort viewer commented that when she gets drunk, however, she “might fight you too so I don’t like that.”

“Hahahaha ur such a joke! You THINK ur some bada**….which by the way you are NOT,” commented one of Angela’s critics. “Then you write love you Lizzy!! BWHAHAHA PA-LEASE!”

Angela’s antics have rubbed 90 Day Fiance fans the wrong way for years

Angela has certainly left her mark on 90 Day Fiance fans. Since she first appeared on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days, Angela has aggravated viewers. So much so that fans of the franchise have called for her to be fired on several occasions due to her behavior.

Many believe that the way Angela treats her husband, Michael Ilesanmi, as well as her friends and castmates, is enough to have the Georgia native booted from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, but according to her, rumors that she was let go are simply “fake news.”

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.