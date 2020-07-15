Meri Brown’s B&B is back in business after pandemic shutdown, Sister Wives star avoiding Kody Brown?

Sister Wives star Meri Brown announced on Instagram that her B&B, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is back in business!

They were forced to close down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but have re-opened as of July 7, with a new set of policies to protect against the virus.

The Instagram page for the B&B posted a photo of the house with the caption: “UPDATE: We are very excited to announce that Lizzie’s Heritage Inn is reopening to all guests on Tuesday, July 7th!

“To keep our staff, community and guests safe during these times, we will be opening the inn with restrictions. For more information and to book your next stay, please visit lizziesheritageinn.com (link in bio)! We have missed our guests dearly and look forward to seeing you soon!”

Meri has remained in Utah since the closing of the inn, once again sparking split rumors with husband Kody Brown.

The TLC star has been super active on Instagram recently, posting a series of snaps in which she has been showing off new makeup looks, weight loss, and a new wardrobe — and seemingly avoiding everything Kody.

Meri Brown has been showing off a more confident look

Sister Wives fans have speculated about a split between Meri and Kody Brown for some time, and now with Meri showing off her new look the rumor mill is in overdrive.

In her announcement about the opening of Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, Meri sported a leopard print blouse, a black leather jacket, and a confident smile.

She has also been sharing lots of recent selfies with new makeup styles. Back in June, she also posted a shot in which she was seen without her wedding ring. Fans were quick to point out how great she looked and speculated as to whether she’d had a “breakup revenge” makeover?

There is also growing speculation that Meri is being lined up for her own spin-off show on TLC.

Whether the alleged split between Meri and Kody Brown has actually happened, it’s clear something is up, as the Sister Wives star has posted multiple Instagram photos with cryptic captions. On April 6, she quoted motivational speaker Mel Robbins, writing, “There will always be someone who can’t see your worth. Don’t let it be you.”

Meri and Kody Brown have been plagued by split rumors

Meri and Kody Brown have been the subject of split rumors for some time now, and most of it is due to their own actions and admissions on Sister Wives.

During an episode of the series in April, Meri and Kody were seen in a counseling session in which Meri admitted, “The relationship between he and I is gone, it’s dead, it’s over.”

Later on in the episode, Meri claimed, “He doesn’t want to move forward with trying to work things out with me,” and Kody responded, “I can never be honest because she’s unable to move away from being the victim.”

The Bed and Breakfast was always a point of contention between Meri and Kody Brown

Meri’s desire to buy the inn caused major problems between her and Kody (or perhaps it was just a symptom of a bigger issue) and this played out on multiple episodes of Sister Wives.

Meri asked Kody and the wives for a $40,000 loan to buy the house. Kody was completely against the idea, to the point of being condescending, and claimed that bed and breakfasts are “not big moneymakers.”

Kody even asked,“Because we’re going to be investors in that business, we’re going to be the board of directors on it and we get to tell you how to run it?”

While Kody never did lend her the $40,000, Meri ended up raising the money herself through her own clothing business LuLaRoe.

Hopefully the B&B will be welcoming tons of new guests right away!

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus but is expected to return to TLC in the coming months.