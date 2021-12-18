Meri Brown is the latest Sister Wives star to join Cameo

Meri Brown joined Cameo alongside her husband Kody Brown and sister wives Christine and Janelle. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has joined Cameo alongside her estranged husband Kody Brown and his other wives, Janelle and Christine.

Cameo is a platform that allows users to purchase personalized videos from their favorite stars.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Meri’s husband Kody joined Cameo back in August of this year.

Kody came under fire for his high asking prices for a personalized video on the platform, initially charging $60 for personal use.

However, just two months after joining Cameo, Kody jacked his prices from $60 to $99 for his fans and a whopping $420 for business use.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown selling personalized Cameos for $60

Now, Kody’s first wife, Meri Brown, has joined Cameo and is offering her fans personalized videos for $60 a pop.

Meri took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dec. 16 to share that she joined Cameo and suggested that a personalized video from her would make the perfect gift.

“Hi friends, it’s Meri Brown!” the TLC star says in one of her videos on the site, seemingly recorded from one of the rooms at her bed & breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn.

“I’m here on Cameo for you,” Meri’s video message continued for her followers. “Hey, listen, if you’ve got somebody special in your life that you want to give a shout out to, or send a special message to, hit me up. Let me help you out. It’ll be fun!”

Meri doesn’t have any reviews yet, as she’s still new to the platform.

The cast of Sister Wives on Cameo – how much do they charge?

Meri’s asking price is higher than that of her sister wives, Christine and Janelle Brown’s. Christine and Janelle both ask $35 per video from their fans and $245 for business use.

Kody and Christine’s daughter, Mykelti Brown-Padron, also uses Cameo and charges just $10 for personal use and $70 for business use.

Sister Wives fans threw major shade at Meri’s husband, Kody, when they discovered how much more he was asking for a Cameo, compared to Janelle and Christine.

It seems that Meri is in a similar boat, leading Sister Wives fans to believe she values her celebrity presence higher than that of her sister wives’.

Kody has been quite active on Cameo recently, amid the family’s perceived financial struggles. But Kody has seemingly been using the app to throw shade at his ex-wife, Christine Brown, and even flirt with fans.

Last month, Kody wished a fan a “sexy birthday” in a flirty Cameo video. Just days later, one of Kody’s videos surfaced in which he threw shade at Christine and told the fan to “dump plural marriage.”

Aside from recording videos for fans to earn some extra cash, Meri opened up this season about her and Kody’s estranged marriage.

Despite feeling incredibly lonely during the pandemic, Meri expressed that her relationship with Kody is strictly one of friendship.

Although Kody doesn’t want anything romantic with Meri anymore, she does, and she made it clear that despite having a different goal in mind than Kody when it comes to their spiritual marriage, she isn’t going anywhere.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.