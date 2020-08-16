Sister Wives fans blast Christine Brown for joining Cameo

The many members of the Brown family from Sister Wives have been open about their financial struggles. Kody Brown and his four wives have a combined 18 children, and it’s not always easy to provide for so many kids.

However, third wife Christine has found a novel way to make some money for the family- she’s selling Cameos (short, personalized videos for fans) for $35 each.

Christine’s announcement met with mixed reactions

Christine announced that she’d be doing Cameos on Tuesday (Aug. 11). Cameo has become a popular platform for reality stars, but a lot of Sister Wives fans weren’t behind Christine’s decision. Many viewers had some less-than-supportive comments about Christine’s new business venture.

“I can’t believe this I respected the browns but they would sell their soul .. sad it’s come to this if you are struggling for money .. downsize and live a simpler life .. just saying,” one disapproving follower commented.

Another viewer echoed the sentiment, saying, “Seriously… a personal greeting. You may be on TV… for all the wrong reasons… but sorry, you greeting isn’t worth diddly squat… especially in Australia.”

One fan took issue not with the platform, but the price. “how are you charging more than @janellebrown117,” she said, “Should be equal.” Christine’s sister wife Janelle also sells cameos, but she charges $5 less.

But even though some fans were critical, there were plenty who were glad to hear about Christine’s cameos. “I’ve always wanted a shoutout from you guys! Obsessed with your family,” one supportive fan wrote.

Another chimed in with, “Ohhhh I’d love this so much ! I think your wonderful Christine 💕😘”

It’s been a big year for the Browns

Just last week, Christine’s daughter Gwendlyn came out as bisexual. Gwendlyn also graduated high school this year and documented the ceremony on her Instagram account.

Gwendlyn and her siblings Gabriel (Janelle’s son) and Aurora (Robyn’s daughter) are referred to by the family as the “triplets” because their birthdays are so close together.

Gwendlyn and Gabriel were born just a few days apart, and Aurora came along six months later. Their birthdays would put the triplets in the same grade, so it’s likely that all three graduated this year, but only Gwendlyn has made a public post about it.

Rumors have also swirled about first wife Meri’s status in the family. Meri has been posting cryptic messages on her social media accounts and seems to be away from the rest of the Browns often, so fans have speculated that she’s left the family

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus from TLC.