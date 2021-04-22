Meri Brown agrees with follower who says she ‘doesn’t need someone to make her happy,’ fans disagree

Fans didn’t agree that Meri doesn’t need someone to make her happy. Pic credit: TLC

Meri Brown wanted her followers on social media to know that she doesn’t need someone else to make her happy, but Sister Wives fans disagreed and let her know it.

Meri received a response to a tweet earlier this week that mentioned a scene from the season finale of Sister Wives.

In the scene, Meri wore a shirt that read, “Every hour should be happy hour.”

Kody apparently didn’t get the humorous reference, and Meri took to Twitter to mock him for it.

She wrote, “Kody literally had no idea that I know what happy hour means….. uhhhh…. ok??”

One of Meri’s followers replied to the tweet, saying, “Mary, you and Cody have no romantic relationship and you are the happiest with your life ! That’s so ironic !”

The tweet that sparked Meri’s friend to come to her defense. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

The troll’s reply prompted one of Meri’s LuLaRoe friends to speak up in her defense.

Meri’s friend claimed she ‘doesn’t need someone to make her happy’

Meri’s personal friend fired back at the troll, writing, “That’s because @MeriBrown1 doesn’t NEED someone to make her happy. Happiness comes from within!! Xoxo”

Meri loved her friend’s comment so much, she quote retweeted it and wrote, “Ding ding ding! You win the oven mitt! 💜”

Meri quote retweeted her friend’s reply to the troll. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

When another one of Meri’s followers responded to her friend’s claims that Meri didn’t need someone to make her happy, Meri’s LuLaRoe buddy stepped in once again in Meri’s defense.

One fan wasn’t buying that Meri was happy. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

The commenter replied to the tweet, “So does dispair. And despair is written all over her face. They all deserve so much more than they’re settling for.”

Meri’s friend bluntly called them out: “Wrong. I know Meri personally. She is NOT feeling despair – she’s one of the most@content people ever. Don’t take everything at face value”

More of Meri’s followers chime in

One of Meri’s followers didn’t believe that she doesn’t need someone to make her happy and had some advice of their own for the Sister Wives star.

“Meri stay strong i watch how that jerk Kody abuse and rejected you on natuonal tv . Please dont trust Robin,” they commented on the tweet.

Another fan of the show agreed, and brought up the infamous catfishing scandal as proof.

“That’s a lie! Remember when she got catfishes while looking for love an happiness? She is miserable. And kody doesn’t even want to physically touch her. She needs to move on”

Some of Meri’s fans disagreed with her tweet. Pic credit: @MeriBrown1/Twitter

Meri was extremely active on Twitter this week after a brief hiatus to grieve the sudden and unexpected loss of her mother last month.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.