Mauricio Umansky was ‘affectionate’ with Kyle Richards during last public appearance

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have made serious headlines over the last 24 hours.

As Monsters and Critics reported, the couple had allegedly split but remained under the same roof as they discussed what was next.

Since the initial report, Kyle spoke out on behalf of her and Mauricio, denying a divorce was in the works. She did reveal it’s been a tough year for the couple, and they are dealing with things privately. However, given that she is the OG on RHOBH, nothing about this will remain out of the public eye.

There is speculation their issues began last summer following the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The cast was given time off to refocus and breathe before filming picked back up. Kyle has been working hard in the gym and looking better than ever, often spotted without her wedding ring.

Kyle has also been linked to country star Morgan Wade, but neither has mentioned anything between them is more than friendship. She also revealed neither did anything wrong, which is interesting given they have been married for nearly three decades.

However, at the event the couple most recently attended together in April, Mauricio appeared thrilled to be there with his wife.

Mauricio Umanksy appeared happy to be by Kyle Richards’ side

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attended the Homeless Not Toothless Gala in April.

It was to support Dorit Kemsley with her organization and was likely filmed for the upcoming season.

A source told Page Six that Mauricio was “very affectionate” with Kyle as they walked the red carpet. He gazed at his wife as she posed for photos alone, and no one would have suspected trouble in paradise.

What’s next for Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards

Based on Kyle Richards’ statement, the couple appears to be figuring out what is next for them. She denied a divorce was in the works, and while it may not be yet, some rumblings say it is the next step.

It was confirmed that some of it would be discussed during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ upcoming season. Mauricio hinted the women ran with it when they heard rumors when he appeared on Two T’s in a Pod podcast. He even denied the couple was divorcing.

As they “work” on their marriage, followers sit back and observe everything happening and what is and isn’t happening on their social media pages.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.