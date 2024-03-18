Mauricio Umansky responds to Kyle’s claim she lost trust over something he did: ‘I don’t know what that is’

Mauricio Umansky is supposedly clueless about what he did during his marriage to Kyle Richards that caused her to lose trust.

That’s what The Agency founder claimed in a recent interview while promoting Season 2 of his Netflix show, Buyin Beverly Hills.

It’s not surprising that Mauricio was asked about the demise of his marriage, some of which will play out on the show.

It was a major topic of conversation during Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – although viewers will see a lot more of that in the real estate series.

RHOBH fans are angry with Kyle for staying silent about her marital woes throughout filming, only hinting that she and Mauricio were experiencing a rough time.

After the couple’s separation was publicly leaked, the Bravo cameras picked up again, to film the aftermath and get the reaction from Kyle’s castmates.

During a confessional in the finale episode, Kyle admitted her husband did something that broke her trust and she couldn’t get over it.

“There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn’t able to recover from it,” expressed the mom of four.

Kyle refused to share the details about that, and according to Mauricio, he has no idea what she’s talking about.

Mauricio Umansky has no clue what he did to break Kyle Richards’ trust

It’s no wonder Mauricio didn’t try to fix his marriage because he doesn’t even know what he did.

The 53-year-old was asked about Kyle’s comment on RHOBH regarding the moment he lost her trust, and Mauricio responded surprisingly.

“I don’t know what that is,” he exclaimed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

As he dished on his relationship with Kyle, Mauricio noted that after meeting each other when they were “kids” and being married for almost three decades he and Kyle are now different people.

“I’m a different man, she’s a different woman today than she was 29 years ago,” reasoned the Netflix star.

“You have all of these words, and all these buzzwords, and all of this speculation,” continued Mauricio. “There’s no need to speculate. I think we’ve been open, I think we’ve been honest.”

Mauricio says RHOBH star Kyle Richards is still his ‘best friend’

People were initially skeptical about Kyle and Mauricio’s separation because the couple were and are still living together.

However, during this chat with the media outlet, Mauricio noted that he and his estranged wife are still on good terms.

“Kyle is still my best friend, and we’re going through and we’re talking all the time and there are ways to deal with difficult situations in a very loving open way,” said the dad of four.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premieres on Friday, March 22 on Netflix.