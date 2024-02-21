Does Mauricio Umansky telling all about separation on Buying Beverly Hills seal Kyle Richards’ RHOBH fate?

Before The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 got underway late last year, there was plenty of speculation surrounding the status of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship.

In recent months, we’ve learned that they have indeed separated, but Kyle hasn’t been as forthcoming with information throughout the current season.

So, you can only imagine our surprise when Netflix dropped a sneak peek for Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 on Tuesday — one day ahead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season finale.

Umansky went in-depth about his relationship woes with his daughters, leading to even bigger questions from viewers.

The biggest question is, why are we getting the most concrete proof that this marriage is over on a show on a competing network?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 1 didn’t feature much about the cast’s personal lives, with the show focusing on the beautiful mansions sold through Umansky’s high-flying real estate firm, The Agency.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 is ready for a shake-up

The teaser certainly makes it seem like there’ll be quite the pivot to focus more on events that will drive viewers to the show, and continuing this storyline into the show will likely fool fans into thinking Buying Beverly Hills is some sort of spinoff.

The big question, though, is what this means for Kyle on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Netflix dropping this bombshell-laden sneak peek before the season finale of the show Kyle has starred in for 13 seasons is something that has to have Andy Cohen and Bravo execs feeling some kind of way.

That’s not to say that Kyle hasn’t delivered this season; it’s just that she may have purposefully hidden aspects of her relationship status with Umansky to help save his show.

Being forced to watch the storyline on two competing networks isn’t fun

Bravo and Netflix are not associated in any way, so it’s like we’re being forced to watch this storyline from two competing companies, and truthfully, there was so much raw emotion in the single Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 scene that I’d probably watch that over RHOBH.

Kyle has been coy about her future on the Bravo reality series, and if we read between the lines, it seems like she’s allowed all of this to air on Netflix because she’s ready to peace out of the show.

With so much going on in her personal life, it makes sense that she’d be pondering a future away from reality TV cameras.

She could also wind up with her own show on Netflix as an extension of Buying Beverly Hills. You never know.

Kyle Richards may be ready to walk away from RHOBH

But we do know that it isn’t a coincidence that this sneak peek went public before the RHOBH season finale and after the reunion had already been filmed.

It isn’t news that RHOBH Season 13 hasn’t been the best. We’ve previously opened up about changes that need to be made, but there’s an even bigger chance now that executives will be bellowing “Goodbye, Kyle” after that footage went public.

As always, we’ll keep you up to speed on the latest changes.

Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 premieres Friday, March 22, 2024. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.