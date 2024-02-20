Kyle Richards addresses Mauricio Umansky relationship status, states they’re ‘together, but not together’

The status of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s relationship has been the topic of much debate in recent months.

We know they’ve separated, and recent episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have raised more questions than given answers.

In an interview with Extra, Richards opened up about her relationship with Umansky Sunday at the People’s Choice Awards.

The mother of four said that they are “actually pretty good, considering.”

The Halloween alum elaborated, saying they remain good friends, which “we always were.”

Richards said they still reside in the same house and would describe them as “family.”

Kyle is shocked at how well she and Mauricio are getting along

The last thing the 55-year-old expected was for them to get along, “having dinner … together, but not together.”

The actress said that throughout her personal woes playing out on camera, she and Umansky have been “very real and opened our lives all these years.”

“People are really invested … There’s a connection there,” she added.

Indeed, Richards remains the main attraction on the Bravo reality series as it gears up to conclude its hit-and-miss 13th season.

With the reunion fast approaching, there’s a good chance we’ll get some intel on what happened between Richards and Umansky because, right now, there are few answers.

Is there enough time on RHOBH Season 13 to delve into their relationship rumors?

It seemed their relationship would continue to unravel as the season progressed, but with one episode left, it doesn’t feel like there’s enough for anything of substance before the reunion.

Richards and Umansky were married for 27 years at the time of their separation announcement, so it seems like they’re trying to navigate this in a way that allows them to remain in each other’s lives.

Whether that means they’ll get back together, we don’t know. Many celebrity splits are ugly, but it seems the pair are taking the time to go about this in a way that doesn’t get messy.

The RHOBH reunion is set to be unlike any other

Richards and her co-stars previously teased the forthcoming reunion episodes, stating that something “very strange” happened.

It’s unclear whether this has anything to do with her relationship with Umansky or if it’s related to Kathy Hilton’s random cameo or even Sutton Stracke’s reported medical emergency.

All we can do is tune in when the reunion kicks off on Wednesday, February 28, at 8/7c on Bravo.

Before that, the season finale is set to follow the initial breakup announcement of Richards and Umansky and Erika Jayne’s SoFi Stadium performance.

Is Kyle Richards leaving RHOBH?

It’s still unclear whether Richards plans to leave the series after 13 seasons.

She’s been a part of some of the most shocking storylines, but something about her storylines this season leads us to believe she may want a hiatus from the show.

If that is the case, we believe her exit would be both a blessing and a curse.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.